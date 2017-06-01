Annual Busta Champion of Champions is back – GBC Robert Selamn returns to the helm

By Franklin Wilson

Founder Manager of Guyana Beverage Company Inc., a subsidiary of S. M Jaleel & Company, Robert Selman has returned to the helm of his baby after being out for one year and with his return in February last, has come the return of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club Annual Busta Champion of Champions cricket tournament.

The 72-year-old Trinidadian Selman, who has served the parent company for 52 years, was summoned to take back the top position at the GBI which was under Marc Telting’s stewardship for one year. During this time, the annual Cricket Festival which are also held in Essequibo and on the East Coast by Busta Enterprise Sports Club were not held.

With Selman’s return, he has injected life back into the competitions much to the delight and appreciation of the three entities which were present yesterday at the company’s headquarters, Diamond, East Bank Demerara for the launch.

Describing the love of cricket as a passion of his and a true West Indian fan, win, lose or draw, Selman reminded that his company {GBC} operates on the belief that they must give back to the people and one way of doing so is through the mediums of sports and education but not through parties.

“Today the young people needs guidance, idle hands will do idle things. So if they have nothing to do they will find themselves in the wrong place. So we at the GBC under the Busta brand have been sponsoring cricket for many years in Guyana and today I have brought all three of our major competitions, together.”

“I am happy to say because of our sponsorship we have produced good cricketers and we will continue to try and sponsor and produce good cricketers.”

Selman noted that over the years the competitions have been run without any incidents and he is hoping that they continue in this vein.

Many Guyanese players have been plying their trade in the Twin Island Republic and Selman said he is committed to seeing players with the requisite potential be given the opportunity to play and earn at a higher level in Trinidad.

“I am very happy to be back here in Guyana and with the help of our sponsorship we are giving back to the people of Guyana and their continued support of our brand the more we would be able to spend.

”I want to let you all know that as long as God gives me health and strength and while I am around here, we will try to continue to sponsor this cricket.”

Set to bowl off in early August with the top eight clubs in the Ancient Company set to battle, Secretary/CEO of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC), Hilbert Foster, yesterday disclosed that the winning club will take home $100,000 with $50,000 set aside for the losing finalist along with trophies.

Among the teams set to battle are Rose Hall Town Gizmos and Gadgets, Tucber Park, Upper Corentyne, Young Warriors and Blairmont. Foster also noted that the final would be broadcast live on National Communications Network Radio, whilst the tournament would also be used as another platform to promote the club’s Say No to Drugs, Crime, Suicide, Alcohol and Yes to Sports, Education, Religion and Life messages.

Selman, who was the first recipient of the club’s highest award, the ‘Dolphin Award of Excellence’, Foster noted deserves a standing ovation for his passion towards the sport and the investment in Essequibo, East Coast and Berbice with regards to the advancement of the sport.

“I would like to express gratitude to Mr. Selman for making my difficult and tiresome job as CEO easy and for the role he and Busta have played in the careers of Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club players the likes of Shemaine Campbell, Erva Giddings, Assad Fudadin, Royston Crandon, Esuan Crandon, Delbert Hicks, Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair and dozens of others.”

The format of the competition will be decided upon Foster stated.