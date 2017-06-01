A restless urge to bring back the PPP so corruption can continue

Dear Editor,

As a rice farmer with more than half a century of experience I really feel optimistic when this sum for bag of paddy is mentioned. However, when I think about the practicability of such a scenario I always came up with improbabilities.

Firstly rice is sold in a perfect market and most times the world price per ton of rice is the determining factor. This is used most times in deciding the price paid per bag of paddy. If preferential markets are secured, and these are extremely limited and are of a short term nature, then a little more per bag of paddy could be paid. At no time would it ever approach near nine thousand dollars per bag!

The Petro Carib deal, where there was an exchange of petroleum products for rice was the most lucrative deal rice was ever given. If all the proceeds had gone to farmers this would have translated to over five thousand dollars per bag. This was mentioned on TV by a well-known rice miller. At no time was $9000.00 ever mentioned. Even if there was not the large scale looting of this fund by people who are supposed to be the watch-dogs, then this price of nine thousand would have still been an impossibility.

A few days ago there was some kind of liquor promotion. Some singer was singing a song mentioning the election promise of $9000 a bag. While the singer was on stage missiles of rotten eggs rained down on the gathering. One, on whose body one egg disintegrated dispersed in a state of pandemonium. To my mind the whole activity was a treacherous act where without authenticity those involved were tarnishing the image of a government.

This government must take example from the last government who innocently jailed people for prolonged periods without substantial and authentic evidence. The government must take action on those persons who run around the country spouting such filth. As if we need a hammer man! Ask LFSB what he did to yellow man music when the music was used to disturb one of his meetings. No yellow man until this day.

Region 2 is a predominantly rice producing area with good quality paddy and high productivity, and so I thought this is the area such news is most likely to originate. I listened to all TV programmes in Region 2 and was a speaker for many APNU and AFC meetings and never was such misinformation ever uttered.

There are a set of disgruntled people who falsely claimed to have voted for the Coalition and want electoral promises to be honoured, including $9000.00 per bag of paddy. These people are on a well-orchestrated mission to restore the former regime to power so that institutionalized corruption which includes looting of the treasury, murder, drugs and other crimes can once again become the order of the day. The restless urge of these people is already destined to a gloomy future.

Nazir Mohamed

Region 2