Xtreme Clean/GT Beer ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Competition …Fixtures released for Tuesday’s games

The Coordinators of the inaugural Xtreme Clean and Maintenance GT Beer ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Competition has released the fixtures for the continuation of the round-robin playoffs that kicks off Tuesday night at National Gymnasium with another six games.

Some of the country’s top Futsal teams will descend at the venue for what will be one of the most important nights of the competition since it could decide which teams are likely to advance to the Quarterfinal stage of the tournament on June 13.

Twenty six teams were allowed to participate in the tournament, and after the gruelling opening round last weekend, 12 teams were in the competition to compete in three groups of four for the round robin phase that continues Tuesday.

The two best teams from the three groups and the two best third place finishers will emerge in the Quarterfinals that will be a knockout phase. The round robin will be completed on June 8 at the same venue before the Quarterfinal, Semi-final and Final are hosted on June 13, 15 and 17 in that order.

The winning team will win a whopping $500,000 (2 ½ ounces of gold) while second place takes home $200,000 (1 ounce of gold), third place $100,000 (½ ounce of gold) and the fourth placed team $50,000; trophies will accompany all of the cash prizes.

The MVP will also be awarded. In addition, patrons have benefitted from up to $10,000 cash in giveaways at the tournament already. The organisers have said that the trend of giving back will continue for the duration of the competition.

Some of the sponsors include Trophy Stall, Fas Grafix and Jefford’s Distribution and Sales; Giftland Distribution Store and FARMSUP Mining Investments Inc.

Fixtures: – Tuesday, June 6, 2017

(Group C) Broad Street vs. Plaisance 19:00hrs

(Group C) Group Bent Street vs. Future Stars 19:30hrs

(Group B) Back Circle vs. North Ruimveldt 20:00hrs

(Group B) Albouystown vs. Tiger Bay 20:30hrs

(Group A) Agricola vs. Sophia 21:00hrs

(Group A) Sparta Boss vs. Tucville 21:30hrs