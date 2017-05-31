West Berbice thief convicted in “landmark” case

A West Berbice man was last week Wednesday convicted in the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court in what can be classified as a landmark case.

On April 16 last, Dr. Parva Panday secured his premises at Hope, Bath, West Coast Berbice, and retired to bed. His gate was locked. Sometime after he had got up on April 17, Dr. Panday went to get a pair of Clarks footwear which he had left at his front door, only to discover that someone had removed the pair of shoes from where he had left them.

The removal of the shoes aroused suspicion, and so the doctor decided to check around to see whatever else may have been removed from his property. He discovered that a piece of electronic equipment, which together with the pair of Clarks valued seventy thousand dollars, was removed from his storeroom.

Review of footage from a surveillance system installed on the property, revealed that an individual had illegally entered the yard by jumping the fence. The individual was observed leaving the premises, and even subsequently returned.

The matter was reported to the Fort Wellington police, and 21-year- old Deolall Seulall, also known as Shondell, of Bath was recognised and identified as the perpetrator. He was subsequently charged with simple larceny.

When the case was presented at the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court by Police Corporal Raquel Mars, before Magistrate Rhondel Weever, it marked the first time in the West Berbice Magisterial District that the court relied on, and admitted the evidence of trained specialist video analyst, Detective Constable Travis Wilson.

The accused, who pleaded not guilty to the charge read to him, at the time he was arrested, was wearing the same clothing as at the time of the incident. He was found guilty as charged, with the prosecution depending heavily on the evidence presented by Detective Constable Wilson.

Deolall Seulall will as a result spend the next 18 months behind bars.

According to the prosecution, there have been many incidents of a similar nature in the area implicating “Shondell “, and he would have had charges laid against him on many occasions, only to have the matter thrown out by the court because the victims or witnesses failed to turn up in court.