We admit that the sugar industry cannot be supported indefinitely

May 31, 2017

Dear Editor,
The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) refers to Mr Eric Phillips letter about the sugar which appeared in the Kaieteur News. We must admit that we agree with Mr Phillips when he says GuySuCo and the sugar industry requires a win-win situation. In such circumstances, we see the industry/company being viable and sustainable while at the same time the full complement of estates remain operable and the masses who toil in the fields and factory being fairly rewarded and treated for their efforts and labours for their motivation and productivity.
It is against such a background that our Union and more so the thousands of people linked to the sugar industry cannot be supportive of the current plans being advocated. Through those plans, thousands and thousands stand to be gravely affected and pushed closer to impoverishment or simply become poverty stricken. In view of the obvious hardships that would greet the people their resistance and opposition are natural and should not be unexpected. Any sane, rational being would react in the same manner. Moreover, we believe this is not a situation that Mr Phillips and all right-thinking Guyanese would want for our people.
Mr Phillps also points to the Government support to the sugar industry. We posit, however, that the contemporary support cannot be disconnected from the support, financial and otherwise, that the industry in the past and present has and is contributing to Guyana and its people. So far there has not been any mention of those contributions in the discussions on sugar.
Nevertheless, our Union accepts that the Government cannot support the sugar industry ad infinitium. We also must once again express our concern that despite the substantial investment into sugar over the last two (2) years the industry seems to be floundering and there seems to be no plausible explanations for the current state-of-affairs.
But in recognition of the Government’s financial constraint, we have advanced to the Administration our suggestions which, we hold, will see the industry returning to a viable and sustainable footing though we noted State-support would be required for a period. Indeed such support cannot be said to unaffordable and furthermore the boost to the industry promotes a diversified and more resilient economy which is in the interest of our people. In our sincere view, this is a win-win situation which Mr Phillps referred to.
Seepaul Narine
GAWU

