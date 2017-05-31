Suspected human trafficking ring…Surinamese likely to face illegal entry charges

– Haitians refuse to give evidence

Two Surinamese, who were among 10 persons including Guyanese and Haitians arrested on Friday, for allegedly being part of a human trafficking ring involving Haitians, are mostly likely to be charged with illegal entry, according to a police source.

The two were arrested on their way to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) where 12 children were among 27 Haitians waiting to be picked up.

Kaieteur News was informed that the 27 Haitians who are now in protective custody have refused to give evidence against the persons who were arrested. As such, the police can only charge the two Surinamese with illegal entry.

The Haitians and Guyanese will most likely be released and the authorities are looking at ways in which the visitors can be illegally deported back to their home country since they have provided no reason for staying here.

The police believed that the Haitians, who they suspect are victims of a human trafficking ring, have refused to divulge information, because some of them were “groomed” before they came here.

Reports are that the Haitians are coming to Guyana and then head to Suriname (via backtrack) before travelling to their final destination, French Guiana, to work.

With regards to the 27 Haitians who were first taken into protective custody, a police source said that when they arrived at the airport on Friday, they provided information to the cops regarding reservations made at the Guyana Marriott Hotel and Princess Hotel.

When checks were made, it was discovered that reservations were indeed made at both hotels, but they were subsequently cancelled.

The persons involved in the trafficking ring printed the hotels’ confirmation mail and gave it to their victims and then cancelled it. The reservations were made and cancelled on the same day.

The first person to be arrested as the police launched a crackdown on the suspected human trafficking ring was a Haitian medical student residing in Guyana.

Ranks from the Major Crimes Unit arrested him at his Eccles, East Bank Demerara apartment after receiving information that he was part of the ring.

When the arrest was made, a Haitian woman and her daughter were found in his dwelling place. He was said to be the link between human traffickers in Haiti and the other countries where these persons are taken.

Kaieteur News understands that the cops had been monitoring the medical student for some time and made the arrest once the cops were able to obtain certain facts. However, this information was not enough and the medical student was released.