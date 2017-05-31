Latest update May 31st, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

NSC to host World Challenge Day Activity today

May 31, 2017 Sports 0

The National Sports Commission (NSC) will be conducting an event in recognition of World Challenge Day 2017 today at the Square of the Revolution from 10:00am with approximately 300 participants assembled for 50 minutes of physical activity.
World Challenge day was initiated in 1991 by The Association for International Sports for All (TAFISA) and it is a friendly international competition or physical activity challenge, organised within communities from around the world to compete and motivate each other to be physically active for 15 minutes daily.
The event is fun natured and is aimed at creating consciousness and passion for health and active living for all participants.

More in this category

Sports

NSC to host World Challenge Day Activity today

NSC to host World Challenge Day Activity today

May 31, 2017

The National Sports Commission (NSC) will be conducting an event in recognition of World Challenge Day 2017 today at the Square of the Revolution from 10:00am with approximately 300 participants...
Read More
All relevant info on Guyana vs Mexico match in possession of GFF – Wilson

All relevant info on Guyana vs Mexico match in...

May 31, 2017

7th Digicel Schools Football C/ship set for Launch today

7th Digicel Schools Football C/ship set for...

May 31, 2017

Xtreme Clean/GT Beer ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Competition …Fixtures released for Tuesday’s games

Xtreme Clean/GT Beer ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal...

May 31, 2017

Hyman, Newton shine at NAFMA C/ships

Hyman, Newton shine at NAFMA C/ships

May 31, 2017

National U-15 squad encampment ends today ahead of departure for SOUALIGA tourney

National U-15 squad encampment ends today ahead...

May 31, 2017

GFF appoints Schools’ Development Officer and Youth Development coach

GFF appoints Schools’ Development Officer and...

May 31, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Drama at high noon

    The Public Accounts Committee, yet again, was the scene of what online media houses have described as high drama, when... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]