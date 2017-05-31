NSC to host World Challenge Day Activity today

Latest update May 31st, 2017 12:55 AM
The National Sports Commission (NSC) will be conducting an event in recognition of World Challenge Day 2017 today at the Square of the Revolution from 10:00am with approximately 300 participants assembled for 50 minutes of physical activity.
World Challenge day was initiated in 1991 by The Association for International Sports for All (TAFISA) and it is a friendly international competition or physical activity challenge, organised within communities from around the world to compete and motivate each other to be physically active for 15 minutes daily.
The event is fun natured and is aimed at creating consciousness and passion for health and active living for all participants.
May 31, 2017The National Sports Commission (NSC) will be conducting an event in recognition of World Challenge Day 2017 today at the Square of the Revolution from 10:00am with approximately 300 participants...
May 31, 2017
May 31, 2017
May 31, 2017
May 31, 2017
May 31, 2017
May 31, 2017
On page 24, of this newspaper, yesterday, is the face of a Ronald Howard entering the Magistrates’ court yard to appear... more
The Public Accounts Committee, yet again, was the scene of what online media houses have described as high drama, when... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Citizenship by Investment Programmes (CIPs) in the Caribbean have been the subject of much Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]