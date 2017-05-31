NSC to host World Challenge Day Activity today

The National Sports Commission (NSC) will be conducting an event in recognition of World Challenge Day 2017 today at the Square of the Revolution from 10:00am with approximately 300 participants assembled for 50 minutes of physical activity.

World Challenge day was initiated in 1991 by The Association for International Sports for All (TAFISA) and it is a friendly international competition or physical activity challenge, organised within communities from around the world to compete and motivate each other to be physically active for 15 minutes daily.

The event is fun natured and is aimed at creating consciousness and passion for health and active living for all participants.