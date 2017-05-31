Latest update May 31st, 2017 12:15 AM

Make GuySuco a viable entity so investors can buy it

May 31, 2017 Letters 0

Dear Editor,
By what rational argument, would the APNU+AFC Government of President David Granger would want to subsidize Linden electricity yet would prefer to remove the sugar subsidy and “downsize” Guysuco? Clearly, when you call for removal of subsidy for one you need to call for the removal of subsidy from all.
The problem with the “downsizing” of Guysuco is that there are no jobs created before this “downsizing” to cushion the effects on the thousands of sugar workers, their families and others who benefit indirectly from the sugar industry. The Government has a plan to lease/give land to sugar workers so that they can do farming. If farming is a viable option then I suggest that the Government go into commercial farming. Is there an actual market available for farm produce?
The PPP/C managed to grow Guyana’s economy and still subsidize the sugar industry. We recall that the Government’s own COI into the sugar industry recommended investment and then divestment which sounds like a sound strategy as we need to make Guysuco a viable opportunity for any investor to want to buy it.
Sean Ori

