Liliendaal Bridge completed ahead of schedule

Latest update May 31st, 2017 12:15 AM
The Liliendaal Bridge, which boasts a pedestrian walkway, is now open to vehicular
traffic after engineers from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure on Monday evening completed construction works, one month ahead of the scheduled date.
Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson said that while the initial deadline was June 2017, the Ministry was working towards an opening date of May 23, 2017. However, due to the inclement weather, the final touches were delayed.
According to the ministry, works to the tune of $89M, which saw the bridge converted to a pre-stressed concrete structure, commenced in March to prevent a collapse or any incidents after the bridge showed signs of imminent failure. One of the panels had become detached, making the bridge unstable.
Minister Patterson said that the Ministry will be working to upgrade other bridges along the railway embankment to a similar structure.
The bridge is located on the Railway Embankment roadway, a critical link between the city and the East Coast of Demerara.
May 30, 2017– action resumes next Tuesday at the same venue Albouystown created the biggest upset on Night 3 of the inaugural Xtreme Clean & Maintenance /GT Beer ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Tournament which...
May 30, 2017
May 30, 2017
May 30, 2017
May 30, 2017
May 30, 2017
May 30, 2017
On page 24, of this newspaper, yesterday, is the face of a Ronald Howard entering the Magistrates’ court yard to appear... more
The Public Accounts Committee, yet again, was the scene of what online media houses have described as high drama, when... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Citizenship by Investment Programmes (CIPs) in the Caribbean have been the subject of much Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]