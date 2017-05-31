Liliendaal Bridge completed ahead of schedule

Latest update May 31st, 2017 12:15 AM

The Liliendaal Bridge, which boasts a pedestrian walkway, is now open to vehicular

The repaired Liliendaal Bridge.

traffic after engineers from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure on Monday evening completed construction works, one month ahead of the scheduled date.
Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson said that while the initial deadline was June 2017, the Ministry was working towards an opening date of May 23, 2017. However, due to the inclement weather, the final touches were delayed.
According to the ministry, works to the tune of $89M, which saw the bridge converted to a pre-stressed concrete structure, commenced in March to prevent a collapse or any incidents after the bridge showed signs of imminent failure. One of the panels had become detached, making the bridge unstable.
Minister Patterson said that the Ministry will be working to upgrade other bridges along the railway embankment to a similar structure.
The bridge is located on the Railway Embankment roadway, a critical link between the city and the East Coast of Demerara.

