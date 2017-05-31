Hyman, Newton shine at NAFMA C/ships

Latest update May 31st, 2017 12:55 AM
Guyanese Dellon Hyman and Garfield Newton kept the Golden Arrow Head aloft with
victories in the NAMFA nationals martial arts championship that was held from May 26 -27 at Sheraton Hotel, Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA.
Hyman from the National Martial Arts Association of Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara won the traditional kata and open kata events. Newton who is a member of the Black Hawks Martial Arts Management Network Association of Guyana took the first podium spot in the point sparring while Hyman placed second.
The duo would like to expressed gratitude to Fyad and Javid Ali of Two Brothers Gas Station, George Hyman, Melroy Hyman and Ms. Norma. The tournament was hosted by Master Jose Torres.
