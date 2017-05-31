Guyana does not need more pollution problems

Latest update May 31st, 2017 12:10 AM
Dear Editor,
I think everything happens for a purpose. Reading about the stumbling blocks in the way while trying to resolve the course the exploration and subsequent possible production of gas and oil off Guyana’s shores may take, this thought was uppermost in my mind.
The name of the principal, perhaps sole, player is well known in such circles – worldwide. I have read of the experience of other countries when this outfit gets involved in such things. This player creates and leaves behind pollution of various kinds, merrily sailing away, apparently without any thought of those affected, and I have mentioned this before.
Money talks! Speaking as a passionate born- and-bred B.G. person, this may be one occasion where time could be of appropriate essence. Poor Guyana has enough internal pollution problems, its people can do without offshore ‘companions’. Tread carefully!
Geralda Dennison
