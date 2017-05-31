Farmer arrested for attempting to bribe cops

The police arrested a 36-year-old farmer on Monday after he allegedly attempted to bribe two ranks to release his brother, who was in custody, and was waiting to be escorted to the Georgetown Prison to serve two years on a wounding charge.

The Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD) farmer is accused of attempting to bribe the two ranks at the Mahaicony Police Station by giving them $150,000.

The man’s brother, Bishomit Rajkumar, was jailed for unlawful wounding committed on Asif Alli of Champagne, Mahaicony. The sentence was handed down in absentia on May 12, last, and Rajkumar was arrested on a warrant around 16:00 hrs on Monday. The cash was lodged at the police station.