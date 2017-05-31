Duncan St. man refused bail for illegal guns, coke find

Taxi driver Trevor Rodrigues, who police say is in the habit of threatening to kill his wife with a gun, has been remanded to prison for allegedly trafficking cocaine and being in possession of illegal guns and ammunition.

Rodrigues, 32, of 6 J Duncan Street, Campbellville, Georgetown, was allegedly busted with the illegal items on Independence Day after police were summoned to his home to probe a report that he had threatened to kill his wife, Amanda.

He was charged with having 11.363 kilos (25 pounds) of cocaine in his possession for the purpose of trafficking, and for having one 9MM pistol, one Glock 9MM pistol and one .357 Taurus Magnum revolver and matching rounds in his possession without being the holder of a firearm licence.

The accused, who was represented by Attorney Glenn Hanoman, denied the charges after he made an appearance before Magistrate Annette Singh in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. He has to make another court appearance on June 13.

Police in a statement said the taxi driver and his wife were arrested after three illegal firearms, matching rounds and 11.363 kg of cocaine were found at their home during a raid. Reports indicate that ranks, acting on intelligence, conducted a search on the couple’s house at Duncan Street, Campbellville, Georgetown, where they found one .357 Taurus Magnum Revolver and six live matching rounds, and two 9MM pistols and 36 live .45 rounds.

However, no charges were laid against the wife.

According to facts presented in court, the man is in the habit of threatening to kill his wife. On the day in question, Rodrigues threatened to kill his wife with a black-handled gun at their home. The fearful woman called a co-worker who came over to the home and took away the firearm from the defendant.

Police were notified and swooped down on the home. They conducted a search on the home during which they found two gas cylinders – a 20-pound and a 100-pound – with false bottoms. The cocaine, guns and ammunition were allegedly discovered inside the cylinders.

Rodrigues also faced four other charges – two each for making use of threatening language and threatening behaviour to his wife.

Police Prosecutor Gillian Simmons opposed bail for the accused citing the seriousness and prevalence of the offence and the fact the illegal items were found in the home.