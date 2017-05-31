Latest update May 31st, 2017 12:20 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Contractor shot during attempted robbery

May 31, 2017 News 0

A contractor was shot around 21:00 hrs on Monday during an attempted robbery in front of his Better Hope, East Coast Demerara home.
The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Terrance Ramlochan. He was shot to the right side ribs.
The police said their investigation revealed that the victim drove up to his gate, exited his vehicle, and was in the process of opening the gate, when the armed suspect approached him and demanded cash and his cellular phone.
The contractor refused and tried to disarm the suspect but was shot during the ensuing scuffle. The assailant then escaped.
The police said that ranks are working on all possible leads to have the perpetrator arrested.

More in this category

Sports

NSC to host World Challenge Day Activity today

NSC to host World Challenge Day Activity today

May 31, 2017

The National Sports Commission (NSC) will be conducting an event in recognition of World Challenge Day 2017 today at the Square of the Revolution from 10:00am with approximately 300 participants...
Read More
All relevant info on Guyana vs Mexico match in possession of GFF – Wilson

All relevant info on Guyana vs Mexico match in...

May 31, 2017

7th Digicel Schools Football C/ship set for Launch today

7th Digicel Schools Football C/ship set for...

May 31, 2017

Xtreme Clean/GT Beer ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Competition …Fixtures released for Tuesday’s games

Xtreme Clean/GT Beer ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal...

May 31, 2017

Hyman, Newton shine at NAFMA C/ships

Hyman, Newton shine at NAFMA C/ships

May 31, 2017

National U-15 squad encampment ends today ahead of departure for SOUALIGA tourney

National U-15 squad encampment ends today ahead...

May 31, 2017

GFF appoints Schools’ Development Officer and Youth Development coach

GFF appoints Schools’ Development Officer and...

May 31, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Drama at high noon

    The Public Accounts Committee, yet again, was the scene of what online media houses have described as high drama, when... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]