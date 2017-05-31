Contractor shot during attempted robbery

Latest update May 31st, 2017 12:20 AM
A contractor was shot around 21:00 hrs on Monday during an attempted robbery in front of his Better Hope, East Coast Demerara home.
The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Terrance Ramlochan. He was shot to the right side ribs.
The police said their investigation revealed that the victim drove up to his gate, exited his vehicle, and was in the process of opening the gate, when the armed suspect approached him and demanded cash and his cellular phone.
The contractor refused and tried to disarm the suspect but was shot during the ensuing scuffle. The assailant then escaped.
The police said that ranks are working on all possible leads to have the perpetrator arrested.
May 31, 2017The National Sports Commission (NSC) will be conducting an event in recognition of World Challenge Day 2017 today at the Square of the Revolution from 10:00am with approximately 300 participants...
May 31, 2017
May 31, 2017
May 31, 2017
May 31, 2017
May 31, 2017
May 31, 2017
On page 24, of this newspaper, yesterday, is the face of a Ronald Howard entering the Magistrates’ court yard to appear... more
The Public Accounts Committee, yet again, was the scene of what online media houses have described as high drama, when... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Citizenship by Investment Programmes (CIPs) in the Caribbean have been the subject of much Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]