Contractor shot during attempted robbery

A contractor was shot around 21:00 hrs on Monday during an attempted robbery in front of his Better Hope, East Coast Demerara home.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Terrance Ramlochan. He was shot to the right side ribs.

The police said their investigation revealed that the victim drove up to his gate, exited his vehicle, and was in the process of opening the gate, when the armed suspect approached him and demanded cash and his cellular phone.

The contractor refused and tried to disarm the suspect but was shot during the ensuing scuffle. The assailant then escaped.

The police said that ranks are working on all possible leads to have the perpetrator arrested.