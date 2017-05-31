Bids for building of duplex homes halted in four regions

Latest update May 31st, 2017 12:15 AM
Yesterday the National Procurement and Tender Board (NPTAB) halted bids for the construction of duplex homes in four regions. At the entity’s Ministry of Finance headquarters, Tender Board officials abruptly notified bidders that the bids to build the homes have been halted at the request of the procuring entity, the Ministry of Communities.
Meanwhile, there were bids submitted for other projects. Three companies bid to carry out improvement of the Parika packaging plant, for installation of an Agro processing demonstration facility. The procuring entity is Guyana Marketing Corporation.
Under the Ministry of Natural Resources, there were bids for the Supply and delivery of a Containment Boom.
The Guyana Livestock Development Authority is the procuring entity for the supply, delivery, installation and testing of desktop computers, laptop and projector with accessories. There were four bids:
Under the Ministry of Presidency, there were 10 bids submitted to provide security services for five locations.
Under the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, bids were submitted for the following projects: –
Rehabilitation of the Works Services Group building
Provision of Security services for 2017
Procurement of Dry Goods
Rehabilitation of Arthurville Ground, Wakenaam, Essequibo Islands, West Bank Region.
Construction of sanitary block at Hosororo community ground, Barima Waini Region.
Under the Ministry of Communities: –
Rehabilitation of Kumaka Marketing Centre, Mabaruma, Barima-Waini Region
Construction of Belladrum Multi-Purpose Centre, Mahaica-Berbice Region
Construction of Tabatinga Bridge Approach, Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo Region
Rehabilitation of Maria Johanna Ground, Wakenaam ,Essequibo Islands-West Demerara Region
Paving of Access Road Lusignan Landfill
Under the Guyana Defence Force
Provision of weeding various bases
And finally, under the Ministry of Health
Audit Services for a period of 2016 for the Global Fund HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and Malaria Programme.
