Latest update May 31st, 2017 12:15 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bids for building of duplex homes halted in four regions

May 31, 2017 News 0

Yesterday the National Procurement and Tender Board (NPTAB) halted bids for the construction of duplex homes in four regions. At the entity’s Ministry of Finance headquarters, Tender Board officials abruptly notified bidders that the bids to build the homes have been halted at the request of the procuring entity, the Ministry of Communities.

Meanwhile, there were bids submitted for other projects. Three companies bid to carry out improvement of the Parika packaging plant, for installation of an Agro processing demonstration facility. The procuring entity is Guyana Marketing Corporation.

 

 

 

 

Under the Ministry of Natural Resources, there were bids for the Supply and delivery of a Containment Boom.

 

 

 

 

The Guyana Livestock Development Authority is the procuring entity for the supply, delivery, installation and testing of desktop computers, laptop and projector with accessories. There were four bids:

 

 

 

 

Under the Ministry of Presidency, there were 10 bids submitted to provide security services for five locations.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Under the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, bids were submitted for the following projects: –

Rehabilitation of the Works Services Group building

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision of Security services for 2017

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Procurement of Dry Goods

 

 

 

 

Rehabilitation of Arthurville Ground, Wakenaam, Essequibo Islands, West Bank Region.

 

 

 

 

Construction of sanitary block at Hosororo community ground, Barima Waini Region.

 

 

 

 

 

Under the Ministry of Communities: –

Rehabilitation of Kumaka Marketing Centre, Mabaruma, Barima-Waini Region

 

 

 

 

 

Construction of Belladrum Multi-Purpose Centre, Mahaica-Berbice Region

 

 

 

 

 

 

Construction of Tabatinga Bridge Approach, Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo Region

 

 

 

 

Rehabilitation of Maria Johanna Ground, Wakenaam ,Essequibo Islands-West Demerara Region

 

 

 

 

Paving of Access Road Lusignan Landfill

 

 

 

 

 

 

Under the Guyana Defence Force

Provision of weeding various bases

 

 

 

 

 

And finally, under the Ministry of Health

Audit Services for a period of 2016 for the Global Fund HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and Malaria Programme.

 

 

 

More in this category

Sports

Xtreme Clean & Maintenance /GT Beer ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Tournament…Underdog teams announcing their presence on big stage

Xtreme Clean & Maintenance /GT Beer ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal...

May 30, 2017

– action resumes next Tuesday at the same venue Albouystown created the biggest upset on Night 3 of the inaugural Xtreme Clean & Maintenance /GT Beer ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Tournament which...
Read More
BFA / J’s Golden Arrow U20 Tourney …Hopetown United Rangers and Paradise Invaders notch full points

BFA / J’s Golden Arrow U20 Tourney...

May 30, 2017

Caesar upsets Perry in 200m showdown

Caesar upsets Perry in 200m showdown

May 30, 2017

GCB’s Hand-in-Hand Inter-County U-19 cricket …First round washed out yesterday

GCB’s Hand-in-Hand Inter-County U-19 cricket...

May 30, 2017

RHTY&SC congratulates Club Secretary/CEO on Appointment as GNNL Director

RHTY&SC congratulates Club Secretary/CEO on...

May 30, 2017

GSCL Inc congratulates Speedboat, Regal Masters on Independence Cup success

GSCL Inc congratulates Speedboat, Regal Masters...

May 30, 2017

Foster urges Blairmont Cricketers to Develop a Culture of hard work and dedication

Foster urges Blairmont Cricketers to Develop a...

May 30, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Drama at high noon

    The Public Accounts Committee, yet again, was the scene of what online media houses have described as high drama, when... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]