Adelphi farmer crushed after tractor topples

Latest update May 31st, 2017 12:55 AM
A rice farmer/bus operator was yesterday crushed to death by his tractor at New Forest, East Canje Berbice.
Dead is 64-year-old Hatim Khan, well known as “Jackson”, of 13 Adelphi Village, East
Canje Berbice.
Kaieteur News understands that the pensioner was engaged in his usual farming activities at just around noon when the tractor encountered an issue and eventually toppled, pinning the man.
Michael Welch, who was passing at the time of the accident recounted that he was riding his horse out when he heard an alarming sound, “meh bin in deh but meh binna ride the horse and come out and me pass the tractor binna wuk in the rice field, he binna smooth the field then me hear the tractor mek ah hard sound and when me watch back me see sheer smoke and then me run deh”.
The man stated that upon reaching to the scene he noticed Khan’s hands and feet protruding from beneath the overturned tractor, while his face and torso were not visible. He then made contact for assistance in getting the man to the hospital. Welch stated that Khan appeared lifeless at the time.
Reports are that Khan ventured to New Forest at approximately 6:00am yesterday and left around 11:00am to run his usual errand of transporting school children to their respective schools. He then returned to tend to the rice fields at noon.
His wife Radhinarani Khan was inconsolable upon hearing the news of her husband’s death.
