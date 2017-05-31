7th Digicel Schools Football C/ship set for Launch today

Latest update May 31st, 2017 12:55 AM
It is the most highly anticipated junior football tournament, one that is played nationwide and today will mark the Launch of the 7th Digicel Schools Championship with the venue being the West Demerara Secondary School.
According to a release from the sponsor, starting time is 10:00hrs.
It is expected that top officials from the entity will be on hand to participate in the activity.
The defending champion is Chase Academic Foundation.
May 31, 2017The National Sports Commission (NSC) will be conducting an event in recognition of World Challenge Day 2017 today at the Square of the Revolution from 10:00am with approximately 300 participants...
May 31, 2017
May 31, 2017
May 31, 2017
May 31, 2017
May 31, 2017
May 31, 2017
On page 24, of this newspaper, yesterday, is the face of a Ronald Howard entering the Magistrates’ court yard to appear... more
The Public Accounts Committee, yet again, was the scene of what online media houses have described as high drama, when... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Citizenship by Investment Programmes (CIPs) in the Caribbean have been the subject of much Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]