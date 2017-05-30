There are unacceptable things occurring in Region 5 government

Dear Editor,

On March 23, 2017, a news story was published with the caption, “APNU/AFC officials implicated in multimillion-dollar fraud”. Two online news media also carried similar headlines where it is alleged that two APNU+AFC Region 5 Councillors were taken into police custody to assist in the investigation of fraud unearthed at the Mahaicony Abary Rice Development Scheme (MARDS). This was also reported in the Guyana Chronicle on April 22 as part of an article in which a certain councillor denied she had resigned from the PNC following her resignation as a Region 5 RDC Councillor.

It is alleged in one situation that one of these two councillors had three cheques fraudulently written in the name of her niece. The cheques were for amounts of $1 million, $500,000 and $200,000. A fourth cheque was believed to be issued to an employee of the Hugo Chávez Centre for Rehabilitation and Reintegration located at Onverwagt, West Coast Berbice

The other councillor was also under investigation for allegedly taking $2,108,000 to repair a government owned SUV and a fence he had crashed into at Bath, WCB on May 8, 2016 while driving drunk. He was then charged with driving in a dangerous manner; being an unlicensed driver, and breach of insurance. The money he allegedly misappropriated was used to repair the Agriculture Ministry vehicle and the businessman’s fence, which were both badly damaged.

Following the crash, he was fired by none other than the Hon Moses Nagamootoo. Incidentally, just last Saturday, this councillor was seen at a rum shop drinking, and in possession of a vehicle he was not authorized to drive – one belonging to the RDC. Someone alerted the REO, and he was instructed to return the vehicle. This bad boy was neither sanctioned nor asked to apologize to the Council for taking a vehicle without permission.

Also, I recently found out that this councillor was put in charge of certain groups of workers at the RDC. He was responsible for supervising those workers who do roadside cleaning. A few days ago, some of those workers were seen cleaning the yard of his private residence. This is using government resources for private use. I wonder if this was done with the approval or knowledge of the REO, Mr. Ovid Morrison.

Readers will recall that it was same fellow who reported to the REO that REGION 5 equipment on loan to an NDC, was being misused for private use. This caused high drama at a RDC Statutory Meeting when the Regional Chairman, Mr. Vickchand Ramphal called for an investigation, a suggestion that was rejected, which resulted in the walk-out by a defiant REO and APNU+AFC Councillors. But isn’t this the very same offence this councilor accused a NDC Councillor of doing that caused the disruption of the meeting and a demand for an apology from the Regional Chairman? Isn’t this hypocritical?

In the absence of information, one is likely to speculate on the rumors abound. A source close to the despicable duo told me that Carol Joseph was desperately trying to borrow money from someone overseas to pay back MARDS. Then I also heard that the case was sent to the DPP. The way I see it, this looks like a deliberate attempt by the government to coverup and protect themselves and their cronies from the embarrassment and humiliation of a public trial. But if this government is really serious about ending corruption, one must ask why aren’t these MARDS fraudsters before SOCU? Is there a double standard here?

There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that had it been PPP/C Councillors involved in this fraud, they would have been arrested by SOCU in a dramatic manner with full press coverage, brought before the court and convicted of a felony. But these are members of the PNC/APNU and the AFC, the Administration would not allow them to be charged by SOCU in the same way as they do those associated with the PPP/C. In the interest of justice and the rule of Law, I encourage all independent news outlets to investigate and expose this coverup in the making, for what is good for the goose, is also good for the gander!

I also wish to make public a very disturbing announcement that was made at a Heads of Department Meeting held on Thursday, May 25 at the RDC Boardroom in Ft. Wellington. At this meeting, it was announced that Staff Nurse/Midwife Sherilyn Marks committed a “serious crime for which she will pay for. This nurse has already suffered at the hands of Carol Joseph, the RHO and the REO for doing nothing wrong. I therefore urge the entire nursing profession to strongly condemn any other action by the Region 5 APNU+AFC people to further victimize Nurse Marks. And I also call upon the Minister of Communities, Hon. Ronald Bulkan to do the same.

The Region 5 APNU+AFC bigwigs should be reminded that the only persons guilty of committing a serious crime are those they are trying to protect. Their loyal friend Carol Joseph who used taxpayers’ money to purchase millions of dollars worth of the drug Pethidine, and the doctors who knowingly violated their code of conduct and professional ethics by writing prescriptions for her over a nine-year period. These doctors, including the RHO, Dr Steven Cheefoon, should all be made to explain. And may I add, the REO is not without sin here, for it is highly unlikely that he would not have known of what was taking place.

HARRY GILL

PPP/C Member of Parliament