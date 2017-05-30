The tribe, eugenics and ugly minds in the PPP

Can you mentally zone out when you hear on television and read in the newspapers what PPP leaders say? I have friends who embrace this zone out theory. They say when you hear nonsense all the time, you must learn to zone out; don’t ever think you are hearing or reading the nonsense, let your mind go elsewhere.

Sounds good! But I cannot zone out when I turn on the television and pick up the newspapers and read the violent asininities, depraved scatology, and morbid vocabulary of PPP leaders who have been in dominant control over this country for months short of twenty three years. Some of these people need to be in jail; we need to clamour for them to be in jail. We must demand the publication of their semi-civilized violations they perpetrated upon this hapless, helpless country for twenty-three years.

Can you zone out when you read the statement by the women’s arm of the PPP, Women Progressive Organization? They are celebrating 60 years of existence and have feverishly denounced what they see as discrimination against women by the current government. They have cited the arrest of and charge against the Registrar of Deeds, Azeena Baksh, as an example of oppression against women by the APNU+AFC coalition.

How can you zone out when you see the ugly minds of the PPP leaders on such nasty display? Azeena Baksh is on bail. She wasn’t charged with dangerous driving or assault, but stealing from the public purse. Carol-Ann Munroe spent two years in remand – 18 months of which was in solitary confinement. She was charged for treason, the evidence for which a nursery school student would have thrown out. Mrs. Munroe wrote a heart-breaking letter in Kaieteur News about how the police treated her when they arrived at her home.

In her letter of January 31, 2016, Mrs. Munroe described how the police refused her tending to her, small sick children, one of whom had an asthmatic condition. Where was the women’s arm of the PPP when leaders like Bharrat Jagdeo and Donald Ramotar were mistreating this Guyanese woman? Is it possible that Carol-Ann Munroe was considered less of a human than Azeena Baksh, that was why the WPO never uttered even one word of sympathy?

Where was the voice of the WPO when Genevieve Whyte-Nedd was refused confirmation as Chief Education Officer and retired without full benefits? Where was the voice of WPO when Ingrid Griffith performed the functions of Commissioner of Trade and Customs at the GRA for three years, yet Chabillal Ramsarup, a retiree from the army was given that position, a total newcomer to the taxation system?

Is it possible in the anthropological conceptualizations of PPP leaders like the women in the WPO that Azeena Baksh is of a purer DNA than women like Munroe, Whyte-Nedd and Griffith? As one goes through the adumbrations of former leaders in government from the PPP, there is a creeping crystallization that eugenics are coming to play a huge role in the politics of the entire PPP leadership, whether in its men’s arm, youth arm or women’s arm.

Two PPP leaders have introduced the eugenics approach in their condemnations of the APNU+AFC policies – Anil Nandlall and Leslie Ramsammy. I have written twice before on Nandlall’s peculiar approach to opposition activism, so an elongation need not detain us here, suffice it to say his polemic goes like this – PNC leaders are inherently authoritarian and whenever in power they do bad things; PPP leaders are inherently democratic and whenever they are in power there is progress.

Leslie Ramsammy pontificates on the nature of the appointees in the public sector at the moment. He writes letters rejecting these appointees while simultaneously eulogizing the PPP appointees under the Jagdeo/Ramotar era. Simply put, Ramsammy is saying that those PPP public functionaries had a right to their employment; the present personnel appointed by the Coalition government do not. Behind this denunciation is the argument for eugenics.

We must not forget Donald Ramotar. He has two letters a week in the newspapers and is now copying the eugenics perspective of the WPO, Nandlall and Ramsammy. This seems to be the new politics of the PPP. This is the strategy they will use from now, and will take that approach in the 2020 elections. It is dangerous, devilish and diabolical, and the minds that sprout it are ugly. It can only undermine the future of Guyana, oil or no oil. The present crop in the PPP leadership have now openly embraced what is haunting Europe – the embrace of the tribe.