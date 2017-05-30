Suspected pirates remanded over killing boat captain

Three Corentyne fishermen, two of whom are suspected to be pirates, were yesterday remanded to prison after facing charges for murder and accessory to a crime, over a deadly attack on fishermen which occurred two weeks ago, at Corentyne, Berbice

They were arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Doodnauth Singh, 57, of 345 Fifth Street, Rose Hall Corentyne, Berbice, and Khemraj Narsayah, 38, of 108 B Market Street, Rose Hall Corentyne, Berbice, were not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that on May 16, between Tain and Rose Hall Town rivers, they murdered Mahadeo Ramdehol, a boat captain, during the course of an armed robbery.

The two men, suspected to be pirates, were represented by Attorney-at-Law Chandra Sohan. They were remanded to prison until June 5, when they will appear in the Whim Magistrate’s Court.

According to reports, the men hatched a plot to rob some of their own friends who were out at sea. Armed with cutlasses, they reportedly went out into the Corentyne River, where they attacked 51-year-old boat captain, Ramdehol, also known as ‘Chico’, of 146 Kilcoy Squatting Area, Corentyne, and his two crewmen, Arjun Permaul, 45, and Parmanand Nandan, 21.

After allegedly relieving the victims of some fish and their outboard engine, and striking Ramdehol on the head with a cutlass, the attackers forced the victims to jump overboard. Ramdehol’s body was found the following day near the Rose Hall foreshore.

A post mortem revealed that he had drowned.

Permaul and Nandan were reportedly pulled to safety by Daveanand Singh, the brother of murder accused Doodnauth Singh.

Based on reports, Daveanand Singh also of Corentyne, Berbice had gone fishing a few hours after the attack and reportedly had no clue of his brother’s wrongdoing.

Daveanand Singh was also charged and remanded to prison.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that on May 16 between Tain and Rose Hall Town rivers, Corentyne, he relieved, comforted and assisted Narsayah, and his brother, knowing full well that they murdered Ramdehol.

A bail application made by Attorney Chandra on behalf of Daveanand Singh was refused by the Chief Magistrate who remanded the accused to prison.

The lawyer said that his client rescued the fishermen after the “hijacking”.

But Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore argued that the accused might not return to court if granted pre-trial liberty, because he frequently traverses the waters, given that he is also a fisherman. According to Moore, there is a possibility that he might take the backtrack route to Suriname.