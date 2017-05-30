Shariff stays in charge as Whichy Poo takes feature event at KMTC Horse Race meet

The Shariff Stable showed their opponents who is boss as Witchy Poo ridden By Colin

Ross and trained by Zahir Shariff took the feature G3 and lower event when the Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) held their Independence horserace meet last Sunday at their Bush Lot, Corentyne racetrack.

Running in second was T and T of the Nand Persaud Karibee Rice Stable. Other winners on the day saw the race for animals classified J and lower with less than $100,000 earnings being won by the De Rocket from Irish Baby and Red Region.

The first race of the day for L and lower horses with less than $50,000 earnings was taken by Born to Dance from the Nurse stable as it won from Dirt man, Lucky Lucky and Something Special.

Race two for J and lower animals saw Party Time from the Demotes stable winning from Red Region. Race three for horses’ classified K saw Born to Dance of the Nurse Stable returning to take the double as it defeated Irish Baby, Confusion and Big Man in town.

Race five for I 3 and lower with the 3yrs old Guyana bred horses resulted in Ground Gal upsetting the field to win from Puppy Tail.