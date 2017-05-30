RHTY&SC congratulates Club Secretary/CEO on Appointment as GNNL Director

The Management and Members of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, M.S would like

to congratulate Mr. Hilbert Foster, our long serving Secretary/CEO on his appointment as a Director of the Guyana National Newspaper Ltd (GNNL). We are very proud of him and wishes him the best in his new position, a release from the club’s Public Relations Officer, Anil Ramnarine, stated.

It continued, He has served with distinction over the last eighteen years as Secretary/CEO of our Club and has almost singlehandedly spearheaded the transition of the RHTY&SC into Guyana’s leading youth and sports Club. We are quite confident that his visionary leadership and proactive thinking would be a major asset in serving Guyana on a different stage. Over the years he has provided inspirational leadership not only at the RHTY&SC but at the Lower Corentyne Secondary School restoration Committee, ST. Francis Roman Catholic Church Youth Club, ST. Francis Community Developers and the Berbice Cricket Board.

At the RHTY&SC he has successfully completed over 7500 programmes/activities under a wide range of sub-headings while at the BCB as Chairman of the Special Events Committee he spearheaded close to 200 programmes/activities in his seven years with the BCB. Foster brings a wealth of knowledge to the GNNL as he has served as Editor of close to 30 publications including Club’s Annual Review Magazine since 2000, Annual Review Magazine of BCB (2007-2014), Youth Information Booklet, History of Rose Hall Town 1970-2016, Anti-Suicide Booklet, BCB 75th Anniversary Magazine among others. He has also hosted over 100 Youth Television programmes on DTV-8 for the RHTY&SC.

Each one of us at the RHTY&SC are very proud of him and wishes him great success in his new position, the release concluded.