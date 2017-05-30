Latest update May 30th, 2017 12:55 AM

RHTY&SC congratulates Club Secretary/CEO on Appointment as GNNL Director

May 30, 2017 Sports 0

The Management and Members of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, M.S would like

Hilbert Foster

to congratulate Mr. Hilbert Foster, our long serving Secretary/CEO on his appointment as a Director of the Guyana National Newspaper Ltd (GNNL). We are very proud of him and wishes him the best in his new position, a release from the club’s Public Relations Officer, Anil Ramnarine, stated.
It continued, He has served with distinction over the last eighteen years as Secretary/CEO of our Club and has almost singlehandedly spearheaded the transition of the RHTY&SC into Guyana’s leading youth and sports Club. We are quite confident that his visionary leadership and proactive thinking would be a major asset in serving Guyana on a different stage. Over the years he has provided inspirational leadership not only at the RHTY&SC but at the Lower Corentyne Secondary School restoration Committee, ST. Francis Roman Catholic Church Youth Club, ST. Francis Community Developers and the Berbice Cricket Board.
At the RHTY&SC he has successfully completed over 7500 programmes/activities under a wide range of sub-headings while at the BCB as Chairman of the Special Events Committee he spearheaded close to 200 programmes/activities in his seven years with the BCB. Foster brings a wealth of knowledge to the GNNL as he has served as Editor of close to 30 publications including Club’s Annual Review Magazine since 2000, Annual Review Magazine of BCB (2007-2014), Youth Information Booklet, History of Rose Hall Town 1970-2016, Anti-Suicide Booklet, BCB 75th Anniversary Magazine among others. He has also hosted over 100 Youth Television programmes on DTV-8 for the RHTY&SC.
Each one of us at the RHTY&SC are very proud of him and wishes him great success in his new position, the release concluded.

