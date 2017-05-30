Porter remanded for trafficking cocaine

Latest update May 30th, 2017 12:10 AM
May 30, 2017 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News 0
A 42-year-old porter of Albouystown, was yesterday remanded to prison for allegedly having cocaine in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.
Wendell Andrews appeared before City Magistrate Judy Latchman in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where he denied the allegation which stated that on May 25 at Cross and Leopold Streets, Georgetown, he had in his possession nine grams of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
Police Inspector Daniels objected to bail being granted to the defendant citing the serious nature of the offence and the penalty the charge attracts. Andrews will make his next court appearance on June 19.
Meanwhile, in another matter before the same magistrate, a 49-year-old carpenter denied the allegation which stated that on May 25 at Cross and Leopold Streets, he had in his possession a utensil which is used to smoke cocaine.
Howard was released on $30,000 bail and will make his next court appearance on June 19.
May 29, 2017By Franklin Wilson Berbician based Trojan Cycle Club’s duo of Romello Crawford and Curtis Dey placed their stamp on the third Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) Points Race when they placed first and...
May 29, 2017
May 29, 2017
May 29, 2017
May 29, 2017
May 29, 2017
May 28, 2017
Nigel McKenzie, the Deputy Editor of this newspaper, suggested that it would look like I am out to get the UG Vice Chancellor... more
If we accept the premise that the Cummingsburg Accord favored the AFC more than it did the APNU, then the test of whether... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Citizenship by Investment Programmes (CIPs) in the Caribbean have been the subject of much Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]