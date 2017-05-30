Porter remanded for trafficking cocaine

A 42-year-old porter of Albouystown, was yesterday remanded to prison for allegedly having cocaine in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Wendell Andrews appeared before City Magistrate Judy Latchman in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where he denied the allegation which stated that on May 25 at Cross and Leopold Streets, Georgetown, he had in his possession nine grams of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Police Inspector Daniels objected to bail being granted to the defendant citing the serious nature of the offence and the penalty the charge attracts. Andrews will make his next court appearance on June 19.

Meanwhile, in another matter before the same magistrate, a 49-year-old carpenter denied the allegation which stated that on May 25 at Cross and Leopold Streets, he had in his possession a utensil which is used to smoke cocaine.

Howard was released on $30,000 bail and will make his next court appearance on June 19.