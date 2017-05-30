PAC raises concerns over IAST’s management

Several questions were raised concerning the management of the Institute of Applied Science

and Technology (IAST) as it relates to the presence of the head of the Institute, Dr. Suresh Narine in Guyana to perform his duties and the institute’s adherence to financial regulations.

This came out from a Public Accounts Committee meeting in the chambers of the National Assembly. At the time, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of the Presidency, Ms Abena Moore was being questioned about an observation made in the 2015 Auditor General report concerning the Rice Cereal Plant at Anna Regina.

According to the report, one warrant was received from the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce (now Ministry of Business) in the sum of $100M for the construction of the plant. The full amount was paid to the IAST in January 2015.

The report said that works consisted of construction of a building, bridges, fence and security huts and purchase of office furniture, computers, plant and machinery.

Further, at the time of reporting in September 2016, $79.768M was expended and the difference of $20.232M was verified as being retained in the IAST bank account as a balance on the acquisition of equipment for the factory.

Based on audit checks the sum of $7.608M was paid to a supplier in August 2016 as a thirty per cent advance on the supply of equipment for the factory. It was recommended by the Audit Office that the IAST ensures that the equipment is delivered and installed.

However, according to Moore, two problems had arisen causing the plant not to be operational

as yet.

She said that the land has not been transferred and there is a squatter on the land. The land is owned by the Guyana Power and Light Company (GPL). Moore said that this is preventing GPL from powering the plant. The PS said that the IAST is waiting on this matter to be resolved before commissioning the plant.

PAC Chairman Irfaan Ali explained to Moore that this project was undertaken by IAST along with many other projects. He said that IAST is not a law onto itself and should not be holding back resources in its account.

Ali said that if there was money remaining from the $100M payment then it should have been transferred to the Consolidated Fund at the end of the year. He said that if the $20M is still in the IAST account, then its Head, Dr Narine, should be surcharged.

Ali questioned the PS on whether Narine is a full-time employee of the IAST. According to Moore, to the best of her knowledge, Narine is an employee of the Institute. This was followed by a question from Ali regarding how much time the IAST Head actually spends in Guyana to function properly at the helm of the institute.

At this stage, Ali asked the PS to provide the PAC with Narine’s remuneration package at a later date.

Further, Ali questioned some of the projects which IAST embarks on that receive government funding – for example, the recycling of tyres. He asked if any of those projects have proven to be commercially viable in reality rather than on paper. However, the PAC was told that studies were done which show that the projects are viable.