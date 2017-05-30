No bail for Trinidadian who allegedly traffic ganja

Latest update May 30th, 2017 12:20 AM
May 30, 2017 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News 0
A Trinidadian national was yesterday remanded to prison when he appeared before City
Magistrate Judy Latchman in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where he denied having narcotics in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.
Claudius Thomas, 31, of 36 Guyhoc Gardens, Georgetown, denied the charge which alleged that on May 28 at Mandela Avenue, he had in his possession 834 grams of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.
The unrepresented defendant told the court that he was framed. Thomas said that he came to Guyana to pursue his career as an entertainer and a promoter, and that he was staying with a friend at the abovementioned address.
The defendant told the court that on the day in question he was out and upon his return to the house, he met his roommate who asked him about a bag containing ganja that was in the refrigerator, and he stated that the bag did not belong to him since he does not smoke.
A few minutes after arriving at the location he was arrested by a party of police officers who conducted a search in the house and found the narcotics.
When asked by the magistrate if he was ever convicted before, he told the court that he was jailed in Dominica after pleading guilty to a fraud matter.
Police Inspector Daniels was opposed to bail being granted to the defendant citing that no special reasons were provided to the court.
The objection was upheld by the magistrate who instructed the defendant to return to court on June 19.
May 30, 2017B’ce face off with Dem tomorrow at Providence in feature game After a few days of the sunny weather, heavy early morning showers yesterday washed out the first round of the Guyana Cricket Board’s...
May 30, 2017
May 30, 2017
May 30, 2017
May 30, 2017
May 30, 2017
May 30, 2017
Can you mentally zone out when you hear on television and read in the newspapers what PPP leaders say? I have friends... more
The Guyana Revenue Authority is a master of political diversion. Faced with a slew of allegations about its operations,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Citizenship by Investment Programmes (CIPs) in the Caribbean have been the subject of much Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]