No bail for Trinidadian who allegedly traffic ganja

A Trinidadian national was yesterday remanded to prison when he appeared before City

Magistrate Judy Latchman in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where he denied having narcotics in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Claudius Thomas, 31, of 36 Guyhoc Gardens, Georgetown, denied the charge which alleged that on May 28 at Mandela Avenue, he had in his possession 834 grams of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

The unrepresented defendant told the court that he was framed. Thomas said that he came to Guyana to pursue his career as an entertainer and a promoter, and that he was staying with a friend at the abovementioned address.

The defendant told the court that on the day in question he was out and upon his return to the house, he met his roommate who asked him about a bag containing ganja that was in the refrigerator, and he stated that the bag did not belong to him since he does not smoke.

A few minutes after arriving at the location he was arrested by a party of police officers who conducted a search in the house and found the narcotics.

When asked by the magistrate if he was ever convicted before, he told the court that he was jailed in Dominica after pleading guilty to a fraud matter.

Police Inspector Daniels was opposed to bail being granted to the defendant citing that no special reasons were provided to the court.

The objection was upheld by the magistrate who instructed the defendant to return to court on June 19.