Mike’s Pharmacy, Nauth Motor Spares, Trophy Stall softball…Wellman Masters, Trophy Stall Angels, 4 R Lioness, Sunrisers Masters triumph

Wellman Masters, Trophy Stall Angels, 4R Lioness and Sunrisers Masters registered victories

when the Mike’s Pharmacy, Nauth Motor Spares and Trophy Stall softball tournament commenced on Sunday.

At the Georgetown Cricket Club ground, Bourda, Wellman Masters defeated Tropical Spring by 121 runs. Batting first, Wellman Masters rattled up 221-3 off their allotted 20 overs. Wayne Jones struck 62, while Lloyd Ruplall made 59, Jagdesh Persaud 38, Greg De Franca 24 and Latchman Kallicharran 19. Tropical Spring were bowled out for 100 in 17.3 overs in reply. T. Emmanuel made 26, B. Muller and S. Budhu 13 each. Sheldon Perch had 3-15 and Mike Singh 3-16.

At Airy Hall, Essequibo Coast, Sunrisers Masters beat Parika Defenders by two runs. Sunrisers Masters took first strike and made 186-6. Richard Patterson scored 78, while Naresh Naim got 47. Beesham Singh had 3-22. Parika Defenders threatened before they were bowled out for 184 in 19.4 overs. Kabesh Persaud made 32 and Devanand Kanan 26; Seepersaud Sukhu captured 3-24 and Seepaul Deon 2-28.

In the female segment at Bourda, Trophy Stall Angels overcame Mike’s Wellwoman by 33 runs. Batting first, Trophy Stall Angels scored 124-6. Hema Singh stroked 51, while Alicia Allen made 26; Haseena Mohamed had 3-16.

Mike’s Wellwoman were bowled out for 91 in reply. Zola Telford got 25 and Latoya Smith 13;

Allen snared 3-12, Sherika Campbell 2-12 and Tremayne Smartt 2-15.

4 R Lioness got the better of Blue Divas by nine wickets. Blue Divas took first turn in the middle and managed 88 all out in 11.2 overs. Gailaan Stanford made 19 and Cindy Chinkoo 17. Lisa Gilkes had 1-20. 4 R Lioness responded with 99-1 in 9.4 overs. Akaze Thomspon slammed 44 not out, while Abigail Scott and Aleema Arokium made 20 each.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association has extended sympathy to the family of late umpire Daniel Richmond. A release from the GFSCA stated that, “It is with heartfelt disbelief that we learnt of the passing umpire Richmond. Mr. Richmond has been with us for a number of years; he was a humble individual that will be missed very much. We sympathise with his family and pray that God gives them the strength to cope. We also hope that with a little more vigilance with the issuance of drivers’ licenses things could get safer on the roads.”