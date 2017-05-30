Mason charged for smuggling cigarettes in boots into prison

Latest update May 30th, 2017 12:15 AM
May 30, 2017 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News 0
Forty-one-year-old Gownauth Geer was yesterday fined $60,000 or in default 12 months imprisonment by City Magistrate Judy Latchman after he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
Geer pleaded guilty to the allegation which stated that on May 25 at the Camp Street Prison, Georgetown, he carried in a prohibited article into the prison.
The court heard that on the day in question, Geer, who was doing carpentry work at the prison, smuggled five packs of Bristol cigarettes into the prison for a friend.
Police Inspector Daniels told the court that on the day in question around 10:25 hrs, the accused left the prison to purchase materials and upon returning, prison officer Stephens conducted a search on him and found in his left and right long boots a total of five packs of cigarettes.
The court heard that the police were called in, and under caution, Geer admitted that it was a prisoner by the name of ‘Africano’ who gave him the money to purchase the cigarettes.
When given a chance to address the court, Geer asked that the court be lenient with him, since both of his parents are sick, and he is a first-time offender.
When asked by the magistrate why he put the cigarettes in his boots, the man replied “I put it in the boots because I ain’t really know how the prison system does work. Is the first time I work at the prison. I put it in the boots because my pants pocket been wet.”
