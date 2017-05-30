Liaison officer accused of sodomizing boy, 14

Latest update May 30th, 2017 12:20 AM
May 30, 2017 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News 0
Almost two years after he allegedly had anal sex with a 14-year-old boy, Esan Abrahams, who is said
to be a Liaison Officer at the Ministry of Public Health, was remanded to prison for the offence when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.
Abrahams, 37, who told the court he resides at North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that between June 21 and June 22, 2015 at the National Park, he engaged in sexual penetration of the minor.
The Police Prosecutor told the court that the case file is complete and requested a date to serve statements, which was set for June 12.
Magistrate Leron Daly remanded the accused to prison after there were issues surrounding where he lives. Police said that Abrahams resides in Trinidad but the man maintained that he resides at the local address.
The accused related that detectives even visited him at the local address.
