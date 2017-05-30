Latest update May 30th, 2017 12:20 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Liaison officer accused of sodomizing boy, 14

May 30, 2017 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News 0

Almost two years after he allegedly had anal sex with a 14-year-old boy, Esan Abrahams, who is said

REMANDED: Esan Abrahams

to be a Liaison Officer at the Ministry of Public Health, was remanded to prison for the offence when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.
Abrahams, 37, who told the court he resides at North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that between June 21 and June 22, 2015 at the National Park, he engaged in sexual penetration of the minor.
The Police Prosecutor told the court that the case file is complete and requested a date to serve statements, which was set for June 12.
Magistrate Leron Daly remanded the accused to prison after there were issues surrounding where he lives. Police said that Abrahams resides in Trinidad but the man maintained that he resides at the local address.
The accused related that detectives even visited him at the local address.

More in this category

Sports

GCB’s Hand-in-Hand Inter-County U-19 cricket …First round washed out yesterday

GCB’s Hand-in-Hand Inter-County U-19 cricket …First round...

May 30, 2017

B’ce face off with Dem tomorrow at Providence in feature game After a few days of the sunny weather, heavy early morning showers yesterday washed out the first round of the Guyana Cricket Board’s...
Read More
RHTY&SC congratulates Club Secretary/CEO on Appointment as GNNL Director

RHTY&SC congratulates Club Secretary/CEO on...

May 30, 2017

GSCL Inc congratulates Speedboat, Regal Masters on Independence Cup success

GSCL Inc congratulates Speedboat, Regal Masters...

May 30, 2017

Foster urges Blairmont Cricketers to Develop a Culture of hard work and dedication

Foster urges Blairmont Cricketers to Develop a...

May 30, 2017

AAG names 50 athletes for South American Junior Championships

AAG names 50 athletes for South American Junior...

May 30, 2017

Fitness Express support for Campbell to compete at Sports World Classic in T&T

Fitness Express support for Campbell to compete...

May 30, 2017

Shariff stays in charge as Whichy Poo takes feature event at KMTC Horse Race meet

Shariff stays in charge as Whichy Poo takes...

May 30, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • GRA and flexibility

    The Guyana Revenue Authority is a master of political diversion. Faced with a slew of allegations about its operations,... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]