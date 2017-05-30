I propose a fund for these workers who are facing unemployment

Dear Editor,

On March 27, 2017, Caricom Today published an article entitled: “Stakeholders discuss way forward for Region’s sugar industry” (see reference below). I hope to sway the actions of the masses in Guyana who are against the downsizing of the sugar industry. In 2015, Barbados began emphasizing local consumption from the sugar cane they produce. The brand Plantation Reserve was birthed after removal of E.U subsidies.

Today, sugar production in Barbados is not as big as it was thirty years ago. Only 8,000 tonnes of sugar were produced in 2016. Nevertheless, some export continues; there is private partnership. In the article referenced above one would read about the cessation of sugar production in Trinidad and Tobago, and St. Kitts and Nevis. Other independent searches will inform of the reducing sugar production in the largest sugar cane producing nation of the world, Brazil. I would encourage one to google the phase “sugar exporters” and scan through the list which pops up.

Secondly, there is increasing global interest in health. Doctors emphasize foods with low glycaemic indices (mainly whole wheat and root crops). There is also growing interest in beet, which produces the same type of sugar as sugar cane (sucrose). In the U.K, the beet industry is proving a valuable contributor to employment. Thus, globally, there are steps away from sugar cane.

The present administration has announced that only three sugar estates will remain. They have presented a “white paper” regarding the industry which many have voiced their opinion on. As a citizen, I have not seen this paper. I therefore speak on the proposed plan to downsize the industry. I have read most of the arguments for and against this proposed government plan. I add my voice because, in many instances, the arguments have a political rhythm. I invite all to be apoliticial and to consider the following, in addition to the aforementioned.

1. The need for continual field workers. Present sugar workers are striving in the field so that their own children do not have to. Cane cutting is viewed negatively. How are we going to encourage our children to engage in the industry? Are there plans to make the industry fully machine operated?

2 The need for continual monies from the treasury both for maintenance of these estates and the payment of workers. To what extent can this be sustained?

3. World markets for sugar from sugar cane are decreasing. How can we compete with alternative products?

In my opinion, there will always be room for sugar from sugar cane, however, not in terms of export. We can certainly shift production to focus more on domestic use. Thus, we must be wise in plotting the way forward. All knowledgeable in this regard must contribute. Barbados can be our example.

I know that this may sound ridiculous but I propose a fund for sugar workers, two tenths of the salaries of all workers being paid above a certain amount. The history and way forward for sugar cane production can also be incorporated into our syllabus at the primary level. This will aid in removing the negative connotations attached to field work. Finally, we must encourage our field workers in the development of indispensable practical skills. They must have preference at NIS. No Sugar worker should have to complain about the non-receipt of benefits. We must bestow upon them the respect they deserve.

Ayanna Isaacs