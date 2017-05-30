GCB’s Hand-in-Hand Inter-County U-19 cricket …First round washed out yesterday

Latest update May 30th, 2017 12:55 AM
B’ce face off with Dem tomorrow at Providence in feature game
After a few days of the sunny weather, heavy early morning showers yesterday washed
out the first round of the Guyana Cricket Board’s GCB Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire & Life Insurance Company 50-over Under-19 cricket tournament at Eve Leary and Everest.
The abandonment resulted in each team having to settle for two points each. Defending Champions Demerara were set to play the National U-17 at Eve Leary, while Berbice were scheduled to oppose Essequibo at Everest.
The games, scheduled to commence at 09:30hrs, but after a second shower around noon the matches were called off just after 13:15hrs despite a brief period of sunshine as the covers remained on the pitch all day.
Tomorrow Demerara battle Berbice at the Providence in the feature match from 09:30hrs, while Essequibo take on the National U-17s at Eve Leary before the final preliminary round is played on Thursday with Demerara coming up against Essequibo at Providence and Berbice going head to head with the National U-17s at Everest.
The two teams with the most points will contest the final on Friday at the National Stadium before the Three-Day format bowls off on June 6 with Essequibo facing Demerara at Lusignan on the East Coast of Demerara and Berbice playing the National U-17s at Providence in the first round.
This year’s Regional U-19 competition will be played in St Kitts from July 21 to August 28, while the National U-17 team is involved in this tournament as preparation for the Regional U-17 tournament in Trinidad & Tobago from July 8-18. (Sean Devers)
