GCB’s Hand-in-Hand Inter-County U-19 cricket …First round washed out yesterday

May 30, 2017 Sports 0

B’ce face off with Dem tomorrow at Providence in feature game

After a few days of the sunny weather, heavy early morning showers yesterday washed

The covers remained on the Eve Leary pitch all day yesterday.

out the first round of the Guyana Cricket Board’s GCB Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire & Life Insurance Company 50-over Under-19 cricket tournament at Eve Leary and Everest.
The abandonment resulted in each team having to settle for two points each. Defending Champions Demerara were set to play the National U-17 at Eve Leary, while Berbice were scheduled to oppose Essequibo at Everest.
The games, scheduled to commence at 09:30hrs, but after a second shower around noon the matches were called off just after 13:15hrs despite a brief period of sunshine as the covers remained on the pitch all day.
Tomorrow Demerara battle Berbice at the Providence in the feature match from 09:30hrs, while Essequibo take on the National U-17s at Eve Leary before the final preliminary round is played on Thursday with Demerara coming up against Essequibo at Providence and Berbice going head to head with the National U-17s at Everest.
The two teams with the most points will contest the final on Friday at the National Stadium before the Three-Day format bowls off on June 6 with Essequibo facing Demerara at Lusignan on the East Coast of Demerara and Berbice playing the National U-17s at Providence in the first round.
This year’s Regional U-19 competition will be played in St Kitts from July 21 to August 28, while the National U-17 team is involved in this tournament as preparation for the Regional U-17 tournament in Trinidad & Tobago from July 8-18. (Sean Devers)

