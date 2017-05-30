Foster urges Blairmont Cricketers to Develop a Culture of hard work and dedication

Long Serving Secretary/CEO of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, Hilbert Foster on Thursday last issued an appeal to young cricketers at the Blairmont Cricket Club (BCC) to develop a culture of hard work,

dedication and positive attitude if they can, to have a successful cricket career. Foster was at the time giving the feature address at the Blairmont Community Centre Main Hall.

Foster told the attentive cricketers that success is only achieved via hard work, sweat and there was no short cut to glory. He stated that players who want to become a good batsmen must concentrate on batting and work hard on correcting faults, while bowlers must spend hours in the nets working on varieties and pace. Players like Basil Butcher, Rohan Kanhai, Roy Fredericks, Alvin Kallicharran all came from poor background but were determined to succeed against all odds and as such worked hard to fulfil their dream of playing cricket at the highest level.

Foster spoke widely on the formula that youths should use to be successful in life and they included getting a proper educational background, saying No to Drugs and Alcohol, respect for parents and those in authority, full faith in the God you serve, avoiding criminal activities, choosing friends wisely and always aiming for the sky despite the challenges you face in life. Foster also urged the Blairmont club to develop a culture of assisting others as no matter how poor you are, there is always someone poorer than you. He also advised the youths that they should avoid friends who encourage them to follow the evil ways of Satan. True friends, he stated, encourages you to fulfil your dreams to serve the God you believe in and to Say NO to Drugs, Crime, Suicide and Alcohol.

The RHTY&SC, M.S Secretary/CEO also urged the large gathering of parents to not only support the outstanding work of the Blairmont Club but to always strive to be the best role model to their children. He urged parents not to consume alcohol, curse or use illegal drugs in-front of children and to make sure that they inspire them to fulfil their potential in sports, culture and education.

Turning his attention to Cricket Administrators, the former Chairman of the Berbice Cricket Board’s Special Events Committee pleaded with them to always put the interest of the cricketers first. He stated that administrators are there to serve the cricketers and not to seek personal glory or to benefit from serving youths. Calling on leaders to be more visionary, he noted that cricket administration is not only about organising matches but also to make sure that every young cricketer understands their role as a representative of Berbice, Guyana, the West Indies and their status as a positive role model. He committed the RHTY&SC to continuing playing a major role in Berbice and noted that the Club would always be a friend of Blairmont Cricket.

The RHTY&SC during the ceremony donated three trophies, twelve cricket medals and Youth Information booklets and some gifts for the top Blairmont Cricketers under its Cricket Development Programme. The RHTY&SC, M.S in April had also assisted the Blairmont Club with balls, bats and cricket stumps.