Fitness Express support for Campbell to compete at Sports World Classic in T&T

Guyana’s leading supplement and fitness products supplier, Fitness Express has once again thrown its support behind 2016 CAC silver medalist and two-time national Men’s Physique Champion, Emmerson Campbell.

Manager/Owner of the Sheriff and John Streets entity, Jamie McDonald presented a sponsorship package to Campbell yesterday to help offset some of his expenses as he gears up to dominate the stage at the Sports World Classic in Trinidad on June 24.

Campbell, one of the Region’s leading musclemen, thanked McDonald for his continued act of benevolence and promised to return to the 592 from the 868 with hardware.

Besides Campbell, four other local athletes, Alisha Fortune, Caerus Cipriani, Yannick Grimes and Rashleigh Bentick are scheduled to compete at the Classic which attracts gladiators from Central America and the Caribbean.