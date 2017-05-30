Latest update May 30th, 2017 12:20 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Find bogus kidney donor and jail her- says father-in-law

May 30, 2017 News 0

Chamer Bhooj is 70. He can hardly walk and barely speaks.

Con artist: Bibi Shabeena Kadir

While he struggles to care for himself, he has to support his wife, 59-year-old Bibi Azmat Deen, who suffered a nervous breakdown and had a stroke. Deen is bedridden and cannot move or speak. She is hardly aware of her surroundings.
Bhooj depends on his pension to support himself and his wife. His physical condition does not allow him to cook and leave the house as he would like. As a result, he is forced to buy food daily and would sometimes get a meal from neighbours.
Sometimes, the couple has nothing to eat and cannot afford to buy the basic supplies. Despite their condition, their daughter-in-law, Bibi Shabeena Kadir still managed to swindle whatever she could from them.
Kadir is the individual who solicited money from two kidney patients having promised to donate one of her kidneys. The money was given to her by the victims for her to do test that she claimed was required before the operation.
Yesterday, Bhooj, who resides at Stewartville, West Coast Demerara, said that his daughter-in-law has conned “thousands” of people and even robbed him on numerous occasions.
The man said that the woman would visit his home under the pretence of caring for his sick wife, and in the process, would search the house and steal their money. “I would hide my money, but she finds it and takes everything,” the pensioner said.
Bhooj, a father of one said that complaining to his son did not make sense, since he supported her in everything she did. “I want them (police) to find her and jail her. She hurt too many people, even me,” the man reflected.
The pensioner said that only last week his daughter-in-law and son left the country for the United States of America, and he does not believe they will be returning.
Meanwhile, a neighbour in the village said that before Kadir left the country, she gave her a few items worth $60,000 and a gold band to give to her daughter aboard.
However, when Kadir reached the US, she claimed that she misplaced the items at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.
“I know this woman was a con woman, but I thought she changed. I really thought she changed and I trusted her,” the neighbour said.
The woman explained that some time back, Kadir had told her that she had to undergo an operation and needed the kidney.
“I went so far as to tell the woman that I will donate a kidney to her,” the neighbour said. Neighbours in the village described Kadir as a con woman.
The police have since launched an investigation.

More in this category

Sports

GCB’s Hand-in-Hand Inter-County U-19 cricket …First round washed out yesterday

GCB’s Hand-in-Hand Inter-County U-19 cricket …First round...

May 30, 2017

B’ce face off with Dem tomorrow at Providence in feature game After a few days of the sunny weather, heavy early morning showers yesterday washed out the first round of the Guyana Cricket Board’s...
Read More
RHTY&SC congratulates Club Secretary/CEO on Appointment as GNNL Director

RHTY&SC congratulates Club Secretary/CEO on...

May 30, 2017

GSCL Inc congratulates Speedboat, Regal Masters on Independence Cup success

GSCL Inc congratulates Speedboat, Regal Masters...

May 30, 2017

Foster urges Blairmont Cricketers to Develop a Culture of hard work and dedication

Foster urges Blairmont Cricketers to Develop a...

May 30, 2017

AAG names 50 athletes for South American Junior Championships

AAG names 50 athletes for South American Junior...

May 30, 2017

Fitness Express support for Campbell to compete at Sports World Classic in T&T

Fitness Express support for Campbell to compete...

May 30, 2017

Shariff stays in charge as Whichy Poo takes feature event at KMTC Horse Race meet

Shariff stays in charge as Whichy Poo takes...

May 30, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • GRA and flexibility

    The Guyana Revenue Authority is a master of political diversion. Faced with a slew of allegations about its operations,... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]