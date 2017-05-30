Find bogus kidney donor and jail her- says father-in-law

Chamer Bhooj is 70. He can hardly walk and barely speaks.

While he struggles to care for himself, he has to support his wife, 59-year-old Bibi Azmat Deen, who suffered a nervous breakdown and had a stroke. Deen is bedridden and cannot move or speak. She is hardly aware of her surroundings.

Bhooj depends on his pension to support himself and his wife. His physical condition does not allow him to cook and leave the house as he would like. As a result, he is forced to buy food daily and would sometimes get a meal from neighbours.

Sometimes, the couple has nothing to eat and cannot afford to buy the basic supplies. Despite their condition, their daughter-in-law, Bibi Shabeena Kadir still managed to swindle whatever she could from them.

Kadir is the individual who solicited money from two kidney patients having promised to donate one of her kidneys. The money was given to her by the victims for her to do test that she claimed was required before the operation.

Yesterday, Bhooj, who resides at Stewartville, West Coast Demerara, said that his daughter-in-law has conned “thousands” of people and even robbed him on numerous occasions.

The man said that the woman would visit his home under the pretence of caring for his sick wife, and in the process, would search the house and steal their money. “I would hide my money, but she finds it and takes everything,” the pensioner said.

Bhooj, a father of one said that complaining to his son did not make sense, since he supported her in everything she did. “I want them (police) to find her and jail her. She hurt too many people, even me,” the man reflected.

The pensioner said that only last week his daughter-in-law and son left the country for the United States of America, and he does not believe they will be returning.

Meanwhile, a neighbour in the village said that before Kadir left the country, she gave her a few items worth $60,000 and a gold band to give to her daughter aboard.

However, when Kadir reached the US, she claimed that she misplaced the items at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

“I know this woman was a con woman, but I thought she changed. I really thought she changed and I trusted her,” the neighbour said.

The woman explained that some time back, Kadir had told her that she had to undergo an operation and needed the kidney.

“I went so far as to tell the woman that I will donate a kidney to her,” the neighbour said. Neighbours in the village described Kadir as a con woman.

The police have since launched an investigation.