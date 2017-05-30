Female driver jumps red light, kills clothes vendor

A young female driver reportedly jumped a red light at the junction of Camp and Middle Streets, Georgetown around 07:30 hrs yesterday and crashed into at least two vehicles, resulting in a 45-year-old businessman losing his life.

The dead man has been identified as Derek Mangal, a father of one, of 14th Street Diamond, East Bank Demerara. He was pronounced dead at the Georgetown Public Hospital shortly after the accident.

According to information received, Mangal, the owner of Ema’s Collection, a boutique at Regent Multiplex Mall, was on his motorcycle on Camp Street, waiting for the light to change when the driver of a white Toyota Allion, on Middle Street, allegedly jumped the red light and collided with a Toyota Raum, before hitting Mangal.

Kaieteur News was told that the businessman was struck off his bike and flung into the air before landing on the roadway.

Reports are that the businessman, who only celebrated his birthday a few days ago, went to his store early yesterday and parked his car before using his bike to run some errands. Someone who witnessed the accident picked up the victim’s phone and informed his family of the accident.

Sushma Ramkarran, the dead man’s sister-in-law explained that it was her sibling—the victim’s wife, Rosemarie Mangal, who called and informed her about the accident.

Ramkarran said that she rushed to the scene and saw Mangal’s body on the roadway. He was taken to the hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

The accident comes at a time when the victim’s daughter, Diandra, is sitting the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams

“Usually he would go to the store and open up and then he would go out and do whatever spins he has to make on his bike,” the woman said.

She noted that no one is really sure as to where her brother-in-law was heading at the time of the accident.

“We are not sure if he was heading to GRA or somewhere else, but he was supposed to go to GRA to do some business,” Ramkarran noted.

The driver is in police custody assisting with investigations. Mangal’s death adds to the list of 44 persons to be killed in accidents for the year so far. 60 people had lost their lives up to this period in 2016.