Double murder accused to stand trial for killing man during robbery

May 30, 2017

Joshua Meredith, who is facing two murder charges, was yesterday committed to stand trial at the High Court in Georgetown on one of them.
Meredith will stand trial before a judge and jury for the murder of 25-year-old Gregory Garraway, who was shot and killed by bandits outside the Wings and Things Bar on Mandela Avenue, Georgetown.
At the conclusion of a preliminary inquiry, Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan found that there was sufficient evidence against Meredith.
According to reports, Garraway, formerly of Charlestown, Georgetown, was shot during a robbery while in the company of his brother.
The robbery occurred on October 1, 2016.
Garraway was at the time crossing Aubrey Barker Road to make a purchase at a shop. A man confronted him and proceeded to relieve him of his gold chain.
A scuffle ensued and Garraway was shot in the chest. He then fell to the ground and the gunman made good his escape with the chain.
Garraway was hospitalized after the shooting but succumbed to his injuries on October 11, at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.
In addition, Meredith and Calvin Johnson of East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, are on remand for the murder of Paul Rodney.
Based on reports, Rodney, 29, was shot dead on November 21, 2016 outside the East Ruimveldt Secondary School. The West Ruimveldt, Georgetown resident was shot seven times about the body during an argument between him and two other men.

