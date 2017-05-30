Corentyne woman dead after beating over dope

In a severe case of domestic violence, a mother of three is now dead after her lover mercilessly

beat her. She succumbed to the injuries received at the hands of the man she once shared a relationship with up until the time of her death.

The dead woman has been identified as Gomattie Ramsingh, 34, of Number 58 Village, Corentyne, Berbice. The accused has been identified as Adesh Mulloo of the said village.

What she thought was a move to help her lover who is said to be a drug addict, landed her at death’s door, all in the name of love.

”Maybe she loved him mek she keep going back”, one relative opined.

Saline Kumar, the dead woman’s aunt said that she received a telephone call that her niece was in the hospital, “we went and see she on the hospital bed, the nurse tell we that she will be transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital, when we go they do an x-ray and then dem tell we that the bone at the back of her neck back break, and that dem go transfer she to Georgetown Hospital”.

Kumar recounted that while on her (Gomattie) hospital bed at the Georgetown Public Hospital they inquired from her what had happened, she told them that “he beat she and lash she pon she head, jump pun she stomach, drag she in ah yard and beat she till she get blackout”.

According to the distraught woman, her niece related to her and other relatives that Mulloo bought “dope” and took it home, her sister (Gomattie) reportedly discarded the illegal substance but this angered Mulloo, he then picked up an iron rod and began dealing blows about Gomattie’s head and other parts of her body while dragging her down the stairs of their Number 58 home.

ON-CAMERA CONFESSION

Before Gomattie Ramsingh succumbed to her injuries she gave an on-camera confession of what took place that day when she was physically abused by her lover. She told relatives “he beat meh fuh money, he ah smoke dope da he ah beat meh fa , he ah cuss meh and meh walk out ah house and something tell meh come back and when meh come back ah deh meh get meh dead”,

the woman related before she died.

Breathing through a respirator she managed to recount the brutal details, “he knock meh with ah scantling wood and wan piece iron bar and meh start see dark, he beat meh and drag meh pan ah step and he tek ah iron and lash meh in meh head”. It was not long after she died since she could not bear the pain any longer.

Her brother, Harrynauth Ramsingh explained that his sister was beaten sometime last week and was kept in her home at Number 58 Village locked away by Mulloo. It is unclear whether she was abused during that time, but she was only taken to the hospital on Friday, three days after the beating took place. Her injuries began to worsen.

The frustrated brother of the dead woman divulged that that a report was made to the police on Friday, the said day they learnt about what had occurred.

“We mek the report and they tek statement and they said they will go and arrest him and nothing on to now and only yesterday the boy was at the ball field in the village and how the police can’t arrest he yet?” he argued.

The woman reportedly had visible injuries to her back, face, arms and other parts of her body.

Kaieteur News understands that Ramsingh had been living with the suspect for over a year and during that time she was constantly abused by the man who is said to be years younger than her. She was previously in a relationship with an individual for over seventeen years but had struck up a relationship with the accused, she eventually severed her relationship with her previous partner and joined her new lover. She shared three children – ages 16, 14 and 10 – in her previous relationship. The children stayed with their father.

Meanwhile, investigators have since taken up the matter seriously after relatives of the dead woman visited the Prime Minister’s Representative’s Office at Port Mourant. Senior ranks were then contacted; police are currently on the hunt for the suspect.