Caesar upsets Perry in 200m showdown

Latest update May 30th, 2017 12:55 AM
Guyana’s first CARIFTA Games 100m gold medalist, Compton Caesar made it clear that
his performance in Curacao weeks ago was no fluke when he outran his senior counterpart, Rupert Perry in the 200m to complete a sprint double last weekend.
Perry is the current national senior champion, but the junior Caesar was not deterred by that fact when an overseas-based group in association with the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) hosted an Independence Track and Field Meet at the National Track and Field Centre at Leonora.
Caesar registered 21.42 seconds ahead of the Guyana Defence Force’s (GDF), Rupert Perry, who had to also settle for second the day before in the 100m. Caesar ran 10.47 seconds in the 100m to win that race. Tyrell Peters clocked 10.72 seconds for third.
Meanwhile, the upsets continued when Linden’s Onasha Rogers outran prodigy, Kenisha Phillips in the 200m in 24.48 seconds. Phillips clocked 24.70 seconds. Another CARIFTA Games gold medalist, Chantoba Bright won the triple and long jump events with 12.18m and 5.96m respectively.
Daniel Williams won the Boys’ 16-17 200m in 22.10 seconds and 100m in 10.80 seconds. Both occasions, he finished ahead of Jermaine King. In addition, Alita Moore was absolute class in the sprints, winning her events in a dominant manner.
Anfernee Headecker overwhelmed his competition in the men’s 1500m, finishing in 4:06.50, and ahead of Matthew McKenzie (4:15.08).
