Brassington lies ketch up wid ee

This is de Holy Month of Ramadan. Ramadan start Saturday gone suh nuff Muslim people fasting. Dem boys nah sure bout Irfaat. He too fat and he got to eat. He does eat like a pig all de time.

Dem boys ain’t too sure bout Amna and Shadick. Both of dem like eat, just like a cow. Jagdeo does pretend that he is a Muslim but since you miss he deh in New Thriving gobbling up de poke.

When is Diwali he is a Hindu but does eat up de people cow all over de place. When is Christmas he is a Christian and he does eat any and everything including duick.

Brassington, de fat crook and Ash Knee de Shaat scamp, who still missing end up in a desert in Libya. Dem was hungry and thirsty when dem suddenly see an oasis wid wha look an emirate wid a mosque in de middle.

Brassington tell Ash Knee let dem pretend to be Muslim otherwise dem wouldn’t get food or drink. I gun call myself Muhammad Gambo. Ash Knee refuse to change his name. “My name is Ash Knee and I will not pretend to be what I am not.

When they reach de oasis, de Imam receive dem and ask dem their names. Brassington seh “My name is Muhammad Gumbo.”

But Ash Knee seh he name is Ash Knee.

De Imam tun to de helpers and seh please bring some food and water fuh Ash Knee only.

Then he tun to de other and seh, “Well Muhammad, I hope you are aware we are still in de month of Ramadan.”

Brassington fall flat pun he belly.

Dem boys seh, no matter de circumstances in life always be faithful.

Talk half and tell SOCU to look fuh Ash Knee in one of dem masjid in Libya.