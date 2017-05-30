BFA / J’s Golden Arrow U20 Tourney …Hopetown United Rangers and Paradise Invaders notch full points

Hopetown United Rangers and Paradise Invaders are the latest teams to record victories when the Berbice Football Association (BFA) / J’s Golden Arrow Under-20 tournament continued on Saturday night last at the Scott’s

School ground, New Amsterdam.

Hopetown were able to keep their composure and stave off a spirited fight from Orella Falcons to win the match 3-2 after initially taking a 2-0 lead. The opening match saw Paradise Invaders mauling Young Strikers 5-0.

It was Hopetown United Rangers which drew first blood following a well-placed shot from the edge of the 18 yards box by Matthew Doris in the 34th minute much to the delight of their supporters. It was further celebration for the Hopetown fans and players when a Matthew Doris doubled the lead four minutes after going ahead.

However, Orealla halved the deficit through Cleon Henry’s 40th minute strike just before the halfway mark. In the second half, Orealla continued where they left off in the first half by taking the attack to the Hopetown team and it brought the required results when the equaliser came through a Clevon France goal from the penalty mark, when the ball was handled in the box by a defender.

Both teams kept the pressure on each other, thereafter Hopetown, which would have ended the clash in a joyful mood. Wesley Greenidge’s 70th minute goal made all the difference as it quelled the momentum that Orealla team built, the match ended 3-2 in favour of Hopetown.

Paradise Invaders made light work of Young Strikers by blowing them away, 5-0, all being scored in the first half. Keon Joseph in 2nd minute, an own goal in the 12th minute, Shaqueel De Harte with a brace in the 23rd and 29th minute and Shaqueel Small’s 34th minute effort accounted for Paradise’s goals.

Meanwhile, matches will continue on Friday at the same venue when New Amsterdam United face Young Strikers at 19:00hrs the main clash bring together Cougars and Orealla Falcons.