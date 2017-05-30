Alleged car thief granted bail

Latest update May 30th, 2017 12:25 AM
May 30, 2017 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News 0
A bus conductor yesterday made an appearance before City Magistrate Judy Latchman in the
Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he was placed on $400,000 bail for allegedly stealing a motor car.
Donald Allison, 31, of 167 Titus Street Agricola, pleaded not guilty to the allegation that on May 11 at Newtown, Georgetown, he stole one Toyota 192 motor car, PMM 6253, valued $1.2M, property of the virtual complainant, Patrena Bristol.
Police Inspector Daniels had no objection to bail being granted to the defendant but asked that it be in a substantial amount.
The Prosecutor told the court that on the day in question around 15:00 hrs the virtual complainant secured her vehicle and parked it in front her residence.
The following morning when she made checks for her vehicle she observed it was missing.
A report was then made at the station and an investigation was carried out. The court heard that the vehicle was found in the defendant’s possession.
The prosecutor told the court that when the defendant was arrested, he admitted in a caution statement that he stole the vehicle and stripped it to sell the parts.
Allison will make his next court appearance on June 12.
May 30, 2017– action resumes next Tuesday at the same venue Albouystown created the biggest upset on Night 3 of the inaugural Xtreme Clean & Maintenance /GT Beer ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Tournament which...
May 30, 2017
May 30, 2017
May 30, 2017
May 30, 2017
May 30, 2017
May 30, 2017
Can you mentally zone out when you hear on television and read in the newspapers what PPP leaders say? I have friends... more
The Guyana Revenue Authority is a master of political diversion. Faced with a slew of allegations about its operations,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Citizenship by Investment Programmes (CIPs) in the Caribbean have been the subject of much Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]