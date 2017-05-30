Alleged car thief granted bail

A bus conductor yesterday made an appearance before City Magistrate Judy Latchman in the

Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he was placed on $400,000 bail for allegedly stealing a motor car.

Donald Allison, 31, of 167 Titus Street Agricola, pleaded not guilty to the allegation that on May 11 at Newtown, Georgetown, he stole one Toyota 192 motor car, PMM 6253, valued $1.2M, property of the virtual complainant, Patrena Bristol.

Police Inspector Daniels had no objection to bail being granted to the defendant but asked that it be in a substantial amount.

The Prosecutor told the court that on the day in question around 15:00 hrs the virtual complainant secured her vehicle and parked it in front her residence.

The following morning when she made checks for her vehicle she observed it was missing.

A report was then made at the station and an investigation was carried out. The court heard that the vehicle was found in the defendant’s possession.

The prosecutor told the court that when the defendant was arrested, he admitted in a caution statement that he stole the vehicle and stripped it to sell the parts.

Allison will make his next court appearance on June 12.