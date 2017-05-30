AAG names 50 athletes for South American Junior Championships

The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) yesterday released a team of 50 athletes that will

represent Guyana at this weekend’s South American Junior Championships that will be held at the National Track and Field Centre at Leonora.

CARIFTA Games gold medalists, Compton Caesar, ClaudriceMcKoy, Chantoba Bright, and silver medalist Anfernee Headecker, as well as the other athletes, who represented Guyana at the CARIFTA Games in Curacao are all a part of the team. The list contains 21 female and 29 male athletes.

“This will be the biggest team that will represent Guyana at any meet, we have never had a team of 50 athletes represent Guyana on any occasion,” Manager Cornel Rose said at a press briefing yesterday afternoon.

The athletes were reportedly encamped for four weekends under several Coaches and based on those preparations, the management of the team expect the athletes to keep some medals at home when they come up against athletes from the South American countries on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, when asked about athletes being housed at the National Gymnasium during the training encampment after a News Room photograph of the athletes sleeping on the bleachers was circulated on social media, AAG President, Aubrey Hutson indicated that housing the athletes there was the best they could have done.

“Yes the ideal thing may have been to put them up at the Marriott [Hotel], but we have to understand that it’s one financial pie that we have to share, and how we distribute those finances is that in some areas we’re going to have to make cut backs, in some areas we will be able to do better than what was previously done,” Hutson said.

“I have never had complaints about the Gymnasium being not suitable. Matter of fact I’ve never heard the athletes complain that it was too hot. We try to do the best that we can under the present circumstances for the development of this sport and hence the Gymnasium was chosen. It wasn’t the ideal place of choice, but based on the prevailing circumstances I think it was the best that we could have done,” he added.

Guyana will be competing in all of the events with the exception of the female hurdles, steeplechase, heptathlon and hammer throw, which are events that Guyana does not conventionally participate in. However, the Land of Many Waters was able to source athletes to represent in the male steeplechase, hurdles, decathlon and hammer throw.

The full team is as follows:

Girls: Kenisha Phillips (100m, 200m, 4x100m), Onasha Rogers (100m, 200m, 4x100m), Avon Samuels (400m, 4x400m, 4x100m), Collia Rowe (400m, 4x400m), Joanna Archer (800m), Claudrice McKoy (1500m), Serena Williams (1500m), Leyanna Charles (3000m), Kezra Murray (3000m), Delecia Harper (5000m), Tatyana Blair (high jump), Shontel Browne (high jump), Chantoba Bright (long jump, triple jump), Ruth Sanmoogan (long jump, triple jump), Mian McPherson (Shot put, discus), Kimbily Hilliman (Javelin), Jamecia Scott (Discus), Cassie Small (relay), Tonya Rawlins, Tiffauna Garnett, Tandika Haynes (relay)

Boys:Compton Caesar (100m, 200m, 4x100m, 4x400m), Tyrell Peters (100m, 200m, 4x100m), Anfernee Headecker (800m, 1500m, 4x400m), Daniel Williams (400m, 4x400m, high jump), Laurindo Prince (400m, 4x400m), Terrence Fraser (400m hurdles), Hosea Glen (400m hurdles), Samuel Lynch (800m, 4x400m), Ruel Chester (1500m), Ronaldo Wishart (3000m, steeplechase), Nigel Gonsalves (3000m, steeplechase), Matthew McKenzie (5000m), Rondell Newton (5000m), Rickie Williams (10000m), Joshua Williams (10000m), Tortque Boyce (high jump), Tremaine Browne (long jump, triple jump), Anthony Williams (long jump, triple jump), Ronaldo Greene (triple jump), Jermaine Simmons (shot put, discus), Timothy Sealey (shot put, javelin), Tremaine Beckles (javelin, discus), Jonathan Garnett (relay), Jermaine King (relay), Ryan Bramble (relay), Stayong Wilson (relay), Dennies Roberts (decathlon), Tevin Nicholson (race walk), Jonathan Copeland (hammer throw).