Xtreme Clean & Maintenance Co. / GT Beer ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Tournament…Pulsating encounters highlight Night 2 as action heats up

– round robin segment commenced last evening

Spectators and supporters of the various community teams got their monies worth on the second night of action in the inaugural Xtreme Clean & Maintenance Co. / GT Beer ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Tournament which continued on Saturday night, at the National Gymnasium.

Once again a large turnout witnessed some pulsating encounters as teams’ battle for places in the round robin stage which begun last evening.

From the start of the night’s action, Broad Street Bullies had to pull out all the stops to ward off a determined challenge from Buxton Diamond, making their debut in Georgetown.

In the end, the experienced Broad Street Bullies escaped with a narrow 2-1 win thanks to goals from Darren Benjamin in the third minute and Daniel Favourite’s winner, one minute from full time.

Delon Wright had given Buxton hope when he equalised in the 14th minute of play.

However, the game of the night was the clash between another debutant, Plaisance and Alexander Village which required sudden death penalty shootout to determine the winner after regulation and extra times failed to unlock a 4-4 stalemate.

Another game that produced fireworks was the Tucville versus Melanie ‘B’ affair which the former prevailed 5-4 despite a heroic performance from William Europe, who slammed in four goals.

Other teams booking their spots in the next phase following wins were Bent Street, Back Circle and Future Stars.

Future Stars, an off-shoot of Broad Street Bullies looked in delightful form during their 5-1 demolition of the up and coming North East La Penitence and have now positioned themselves as one of the favourites to go all the way.

Bent Street and Back Circle oozed confidence and eased to comfortable victories, making it difficult for pundits to pick a winner.

The winning team will take away $500,000 and the winning trophy, while second, third and fourth placed teams take home $200,000, $100,000 and $50,000 respectively.

Meanwhile, ladies have the opportunity to shoot for a pennyweight of gold or its equivalent every night.

The night’s full results are seen below:

Game 1

Buxton 1- Broad Street Bullies 2

Broad Street

Darren Benjamin 3

Daniel Favorite 19

Buxton

Delon Wright 14

Game 2

Tucville 5- Melanie ‘B’ 4

Tucville

Ryan Hackett 7, 16, 17

Jermain Junor 1

Jahal Greaves 7

Melanie ‘B’

Williams Europe 9, 15, 18, 19

Game 3

Plaisance 4- Alexander Village 4

Alexander Village

Shem Porter 17

Kevin Gordon 3, 13, 25

Plaisance

Dwayne Ali 5, 15

Kelvin Bowen 19

Gavin Collymore 22

Plaisance won 3-2 sudden death kicks

Game 4

Bent Street 3-Campbellville United 1

Bent Street

Okanie Fraser 13

Travis Lyken 14, 15

Campbellville

Steffon Ramsey 8

Game 5

Future Stars 5- North East La Penitence 1

Future Stars

Jamal Cozier 3

Keron Solomon 17,19

Kevin Cummings 20

Akeemo Anthony 20

North East La Penitence

Junior Jordan 8

Game 6

North Ruimveldt 1-West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’ 1

North Ruimveldt

Joshua Browne 9

West Front Road

Hubert Pedro 4

North Ruimveldt won 3-2 on penalty kicks

Game 7

Back Circle 3- Globe Yard 0

Back Circle

Selwyn Williams 19

Jermaine Beckles 9

Jamal Adams 16

Group-A

Agricola

Sparta

Tucville

Sophia

Group-B

Back Circle

Albouystown

Tiger Bay

North Ruimveldt

Group-C

Broad Street

Future Stars

Bent Street

Plaisance

Last night’s matchups were

Game-1-Tucville vs Sophia

Game-2-Bent Street vs Plaisance

Game-3-North Ruimveldt vs Tiger Bay

Game-4-Broad Street vs Future Stars

Game-5-Back Circle vs Albouystown

Game-6-Agricola vs Sparta