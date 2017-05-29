“Where is the masterpiece I helped to build?”

– last surviving blacksmith who worked on Ruimveldt Arch wants mystery solved

By Abena Rockcliffe-Campbell

He spoke as if it were yesterday. In fact, it had all happened 51 years ago.

Geoffrey Jones, a blacksmith for 66 years, recalled laboring on one of Guyana’s first Independence landmarks. This was the Ruimveldt Arch, which was erected in May, 1966 at Ruimveldt.

“I remember us being told that the arch must be completed in time for Independence Day. Burnham wanted the arch and a flag pole that was used for the first flag raising ceremony at the National Park.”

Jones now enjoys a modest lifestyle with his wife at Hadfield Street. However, he is very disappointed that the Ruimveldt arch is nowhere to be found.

Iron Mongers were contracted for the job to construct the arch. Of the 12 who were employed with the company at that time, just four were allowed to lend their expertise. These were Lancelot Bradshaw, Rupert Douglas John Lewis and Geoffrey Jones. Mr. Jones recalled that Lewis, who is now deceased, was the “main man.”

Jones is the only surviving blacksmith who worked on the Ruimveldt Arch. He now remains very worried about the disappearance of the arch which was once a popular landmark. Jones recalled that by the time he was required to construct the arch, he had 16 years experience under his belt—”I was 14 when I started the trade.” He said that he and his colleagues put their “best foot forward” as they understood the significance of the piece and felt honored to contribute.

They toiled day and night and “finished the job in time (for Independence).”

Jones spoke of the piece as if he was referring to a lady he intensely admired.

“She was indeed a beauty.”

However, Jones’ work is no longer there for him, or anyone else to admire. Young ones who now traverse the Ruimveldt area that was once decorated with the arch have little idea of the history and the void that remains.

Back in 2004, under the rule of the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic, the symbol of Guyana’s Freedom from colonial rule was taken down to widen the road.

But even before it was taken down, the Independence Arch was in a horrible condition. Once painted in white and decorated with the National symbols, by then it was stripped of the beauty and had a number of metal chains hanging from it.

It was stated by the government of the day, that it would have been reassembled and remounted at the completion of the road works.

However, the PPP/C later said that the damage caused during its removal and bad storage made the Independence Arch unsuitable to be erected anywhere in the City.

And now this popular landmark may never be seen again, as those now in authority also seem to have little concern about it.

While the arch at Brickdam was resuscitated last year; one was erected by Agricola and this year saw another erected on the East Bank.

“Nothing is being said about the arch that I helped build.”

After lamenting his frustration about the disappearance of the arch, Jones also recalled what he referred to as “my masterpiece.”

It is the gate of the Demerara Tobacco Company which he built on his own “a little after we built the arch.”

At 80 years old, Jones still plies his trade, earning a decent living for himself and family. His wife, Orwine Kendell Jones, spoke highly of his work ethic as well as the love he shows her.

“You know he still pounding and piping,” the wife said to me, noting that his main machine is his hands.

They have been together for 31 years before getting married in 2006.

Orwine, who is 69, described her husband as loving. Some men would buy gifts for their wives, but Mr. Jones has the ability to make hers, and she need not wait until a special occasion. Mrs. Jones recalled that she was a food vendor who would walk to sell. “He realized the basket was getting heavy for me with the added things I was selling but he did not say anything. He made something for me to push. It was like a pram. When I came home, he put the basket on it and asked, ‘how you looking there now?’ There was no more fetching on my head, the next day my work was easier, I pushed my pram.”

There were many things in the Jones’ home that depicted his skills and ability from a crafty television stand to the grills on his windows.

Jones showed me what he said was a rag pin. It looked to me like a nail on steroids. He said, “You remember they had a wharf that floated away, well that would have never happened if they had this.”

Jones took me under his bottom house and explained the few tools he uses to make his pieces. One tool, the anvil on a block, he estimated is about 200 years old. It is used to bend and shape metals. He showed the vice that is used to tighten and a really, really ancient drilling machine.

Jones lamented that the blacksmith trade is not as popular as before, “I am afraid it is a dying trade.” However, for the love of his art, he is teaching it to his son and a grandson.