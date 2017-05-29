This is my life; I live it based on what I know of people

Nigel McKenzie, the Deputy Editor of this newspaper, suggested that it would look like I am out to get the UG Vice Chancellor by being personal if I write to question his CCH national award. In my life I have in fact run that risk.

I have generated some attitudes that were/are unfavourable to me for the years I have been in existence on this earth. The two places I have been the longest at are the University of Guyana (26 years) and Kaieteur News (22 years) and I have spoken my mind.

Some people have really hated me for uttering the things I feel deeply about in my heart, mind and soul. I don’t give a damn and never will. There is a sermon I instill into my daughter’s head almost daily. It goes like this – “you don’t take your plate to them, then, tell them to go to hell.” I have driven into my daughter’s head the need to understand that some people don’t care about you therefore why should you bother how they feel and think about you? I want to leave that philosophy with my daughter. I think I have left it with her and I know it will guide her safely in this cruel world.

There are people out there who couldn’t be bothered with what Freddie Kissoon writes about them. My columns would not deter them. I don’t think President Granger will be deterred by my viewpoints; he will do what he as President and as David Granger wants to do. President Granger didn’t care about what I would say when his office issued a press release accusing me of saying that he appointed his son-in-law as Minister of Business. President Granger knew fully well where that information came from; his personal friend.

You think that the AFC leader cared for Freddie Kissoon’s feelings when he said, on Christopher Ram’s television programme, that David Hinds and I look as if we want the PPP to come back to power? You think the Western ambassadors would want to ostracize some of the people that line their cocktail circuits even though the moral values of some of their invitees are openly questionable?

Roman Polanski is wanted in the US for sodomizing an underage girl. He lives quite happily in France, where he has won Oscars since that arrest warrant had been issued for him. I am sure Polanski has a huge global fan club.

I remember last week, I was going into the supermarket with one of my favourite T-shirts that has my doggie’s face emblazoned on it. It had three holes. My wife pointed it out to me and said I should change it. I still wore it to the supermarket. Now why would I want to wear another top because some people in the supermarket would see Freddie Kissoon with a T-shirt that has holes in it?

Really! Who are these people to me? Do they care about me? Do they care what I say about them? When Glenn Lall says Freddie don’t wear that T-shirt in my company, then, I will care, because Glenn Lall accommodates me at his newspaper, not the person at the supermarket that will stare at the holes in my T-shirt.

This is the nature of this hypocritical land and I am not going to play by the rules of a hypocritical society. Am I a saint? No, far from it. But I know Guyana and Guyana has very few admirable people. I leave you with the words of my favourite Shirley Bassey song, “This is my Life.” Definitely my favourite.

