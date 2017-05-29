Following Presidential order… Joint Services raid illegal mining camps at Kaieteur National Park

– several detained

Following several reports of illegal mining activity at the Kaieteur National Park, President David Granger ordered a special operation over the weekend which led to the arrest of several persons.

This was confirmed by Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, when contacted by this publication yesterday. He said that a number of reports would have been brought to the attention of several agencies regarding the illegal activity.

Trotman said that the President was also briefed on the matter about the proliferation of mining in the area. He said that a decision was taken to urgently address the issue and an operation was executed over the weekend.

Asked how many persons would have been arrested, Trotman said that about 20 persons were taken into custody by law enforcement officials.

Illegal mining has been a problem for the management of the Kaieteur National Park for a number of years. The Park is located within one of the largest and most bio-diverse rainforests in the world.

As a result of its location, many have sought to pilfer the rich mineral wealth of the area. Just last year, Special Constable Akeem Hyles had drowned during a government operation to stop illegal mining in the area.

In that operation the Ministry of Natural Resources had partnered with the Joint Services to stop illegal mining in and around the Park.

In August of last year, a Brazilian national, Ceso Alves De Alcantara was fined $7M for mining in the area. He was caught following a raid by the Ministry and the Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC). During the raid, officials seized a dredge, excavator engine and other equipment.

During the 1970s the Park was downsized to facilitate mining, but was expanded in the 1990s to protect the watershed and the integrity of the area. The Park covers an area of 224 square miles or 62,700 hectares.