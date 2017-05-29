Latest update May 29th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Following Presidential order… Joint Services raid illegal mining camps at Kaieteur National Park

May 29, 2017 News 0

– several detained

Following several reports of illegal mining activity at the Kaieteur National Park, President David Granger ordered a special operation over the weekend which led to the arrest of several persons.
This was confirmed by Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, when contacted by this publication yesterday. He said that a number of reports would have been brought to the attention of several agencies regarding the illegal activity.
Trotman said that the President was also briefed on the matter about the proliferation of mining in the area. He said that a decision was taken to urgently address the issue and an operation was executed over the weekend.

President David Granger

Natural Resources Minister, Raphael Trotman

Asked how many persons would have been arrested, Trotman said that about 20 persons were taken into custody by law enforcement officials.
Illegal mining has been a problem for the management of the Kaieteur National Park for a number of years. The Park is located within one of the largest and most bio-diverse rainforests in the world.
As a result of its location, many have sought to pilfer the rich mineral wealth of the area. Just last year, Special Constable Akeem Hyles had drowned during a government operation to stop illegal mining in the area.
In that operation the Ministry of Natural Resources had partnered with the Joint Services to stop illegal mining in and around the Park.
In August of last year, a Brazilian national, Ceso Alves De Alcantara was fined $7M for mining in the area. He was caught following a raid by the Ministry and the Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC). During the raid, officials seized a dredge, excavator engine and other equipment.
During the 1970s the Park was downsized to facilitate mining, but was expanded in the 1990s to protect the watershed and the integrity of the area. The Park covers an area of 224 square miles or 62,700 hectares.

More in this category

Sports

Members mandate investigation in shift of Mexico WC game to USA

Members mandate investigation in shift of Mexico WC game to USA

May 28, 2017

Congress held as GFF deny being served Court Order Sports in Guyana continues to be riddled in controversy and Football is not excluded as the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) held its Congress...
Read More
Xtreme Clean & Maintenance / GT Beer ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Tournament…Sparta Boss sends ominous warning to pretenders

Xtreme Clean & Maintenance / GT Beer ‘Gold...

May 28, 2017

HEINEKEN UEFA Champions League Final Viewing Party set for Giftland Entertainment Strip

HEINEKEN UEFA Champions League Final Viewing...

May 28, 2017

Professional boxing taking the mandatory 8 count on the ropes

Professional boxing taking the mandatory 8 count...

May 28, 2017

GSCL Inc Independence Cup concludes today at Everest

GSCL Inc Independence Cup concludes today at...

May 28, 2017

Cleveland Cavaliers set up Golden State Warriors rematch

Cleveland Cavaliers set up Golden State Warriors...

May 27, 2017

GCUC extends sympathy to Richmond’s family

GCUC extends sympathy to Richmond’s family

May 27, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]