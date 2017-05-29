Latest update May 29th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Oscar Joseph Hospital in deplorable state

May 29, 2017 News 0

– no ICU, operating theatre transformed to store room

The Oscar Joseph Hospital at Charity, Essequibo, has no Intensive Care Unit, no incubators, and its operating theatre has been transformed into store room.
These were some of the shocking findings that were uncovered last week, when a team of Government and other officials visited the facility last weekend to address the main challenges in health care on the Essequibo Coast.
During the visit, Member of Parliament, Doctor Vishwa Mahadeo was told that the hospital does not have an intensive care unit and other vital facilities, including incubators were absent.
Even more alarming was the fact that the hospital’s theatre had been transformed completely into a storeroom. Assistant Administrator Omkar Persaud said that the hospital has been unable to perform surgeries since the theatre does not function.

The door labelled ‘store room’ was once the theatre

“We don’t have a theatre here, we just use the theatre room as space for storing…” the official added, while explaining that the hospital does not have the personnel to perform surgeries.
Persaud said that there have been meaningful discussions with the RHO on the subject.
“We’ve been having discussion with Suddie, so we brought it to the RHO’s attention that Charity needs a theater, but Suddie argues they only have one specialized team to handle surgery.”
Doctor Mahadeo said that without a theatre and other key facilities, the Oscar Joseph hospital can then be classified as a mere health centre.
The room for dentistry is expected to be completed soon, but there is however a need for a new dental chair.
It is alleged that some GYD$ 145 million from the Region’s 2016 budget was sent back unspent. Omkar said proposals were put forth by the hospital to have furniture and equipment purchased.

The Oscar Joseph Hospital

The Assistant Administrator said the hospital is expecting to open an emergency centre as soon as possible.
However, Doctor Vishwa Mahadeo expressed doubt that the emergency centre would be effective, since the hospital itself is in a deplorable state.
It was recommended that the Region has a maintenance team that is specialized in repairing and servicing damaged equipment, since technical skill is a major problem.
The health centre opposite the hospital is also in need of a new refrigerator for vaccine storage.

More in this category

Sports

Members mandate investigation in shift of Mexico WC game to USA

Members mandate investigation in shift of Mexico WC game to USA

May 28, 2017

Congress held as GFF deny being served Court Order Sports in Guyana continues to be riddled in controversy and Football is not excluded as the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) held its Congress...
Read More
Xtreme Clean & Maintenance / GT Beer ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Tournament…Sparta Boss sends ominous warning to pretenders

Xtreme Clean & Maintenance / GT Beer ‘Gold...

May 28, 2017

HEINEKEN UEFA Champions League Final Viewing Party set for Giftland Entertainment Strip

HEINEKEN UEFA Champions League Final Viewing...

May 28, 2017

Professional boxing taking the mandatory 8 count on the ropes

Professional boxing taking the mandatory 8 count...

May 28, 2017

GSCL Inc Independence Cup concludes today at Everest

GSCL Inc Independence Cup concludes today at...

May 28, 2017

Cleveland Cavaliers set up Golden State Warriors rematch

Cleveland Cavaliers set up Golden State Warriors...

May 27, 2017

GCUC extends sympathy to Richmond’s family

GCUC extends sympathy to Richmond’s family

May 27, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]