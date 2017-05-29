Oscar Joseph Hospital in deplorable state

– no ICU, operating theatre transformed to store room

The Oscar Joseph Hospital at Charity, Essequibo, has no Intensive Care Unit, no incubators, and its operating theatre has been transformed into store room.

These were some of the shocking findings that were uncovered last week, when a team of Government and other officials visited the facility last weekend to address the main challenges in health care on the Essequibo Coast.

During the visit, Member of Parliament, Doctor Vishwa Mahadeo was told that the hospital does not have an intensive care unit and other vital facilities, including incubators were absent.

Even more alarming was the fact that the hospital’s theatre had been transformed completely into a storeroom. Assistant Administrator Omkar Persaud said that the hospital has been unable to perform surgeries since the theatre does not function.

“We don’t have a theatre here, we just use the theatre room as space for storing…” the official added, while explaining that the hospital does not have the personnel to perform surgeries.

Persaud said that there have been meaningful discussions with the RHO on the subject.

“We’ve been having discussion with Suddie, so we brought it to the RHO’s attention that Charity needs a theater, but Suddie argues they only have one specialized team to handle surgery.”

Doctor Mahadeo said that without a theatre and other key facilities, the Oscar Joseph hospital can then be classified as a mere health centre.

The room for dentistry is expected to be completed soon, but there is however a need for a new dental chair.

It is alleged that some GYD$ 145 million from the Region’s 2016 budget was sent back unspent. Omkar said proposals were put forth by the hospital to have furniture and equipment purchased.

The Assistant Administrator said the hospital is expecting to open an emergency centre as soon as possible.

However, Doctor Vishwa Mahadeo expressed doubt that the emergency centre would be effective, since the hospital itself is in a deplorable state.

It was recommended that the Region has a maintenance team that is specialized in repairing and servicing damaged equipment, since technical skill is a major problem.

The health centre opposite the hospital is also in need of a new refrigerator for vaccine storage.