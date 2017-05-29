GRA busts number plate racket…Over 1000 vehicles entered from Brazil/Suriname cannot be traced

Latest update May 29th, 2017 12:55 AM
The investigative efforts of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) are proving daily, the extent to which lawlessness and corruption exists at various levels in this society.
The Authority is already set to upturn another racket which points to the recycling of number plates.
According to the Authority, it was found that 1000 vehicles entered Guyana from Brazil and Suriname with foreign number plates. But months later, these vehicles with the licence plates with which they entered, cannot be traced.
Contacted to speak on the matter, GRA Commissioner General, Godfrey Statia, told Kaieteur News that the matter is being looked into. Statia confirmed that the Authority’s investigations indicate that there has been the recycling of local number plates to disguise the ones coming in.
He said that efforts will also have to be made for the Authority to work with the Guyana Police Force to ensure that number plates are not recycled from vehicles which have been involved in car accidents and ‘written off’.
Statia stressed that all vehicles, regardless of the industry it is being used in, must be registered. He insisted that practices to the contrary rob the state of the requisite taxes. The GRA boss emphasized that the Authority will work feverishly towards bringing an end to this scheme.
