Latest update May 29th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GRA busts number plate racket…Over 1000 vehicles entered from Brazil/Suriname cannot be traced

May 29, 2017 News 0

The investigative efforts of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) are proving daily, the extent to which lawlessness and corruption exists at various levels in this society.
The Authority is already set to upturn another racket which points to the recycling of number plates.
According to the Authority, it was found that 1000 vehicles entered Guyana from Brazil and Suriname with foreign number plates. But months later, these vehicles with the licence plates with which they entered, cannot be traced.
Contacted to speak on the matter, GRA Commissioner General, Godfrey Statia, told Kaieteur News that the matter is being looked into. Statia confirmed that the Authority’s investigations indicate that there has been the recycling of local number plates to disguise the ones coming in.

GRA Commissioner, General, Godfrey Statia

He said that efforts will also have to be made for the Authority to work with the Guyana Police Force to ensure that number plates are not recycled from vehicles which have been involved in car accidents and ‘written off’.
Statia stressed that all vehicles, regardless of the industry it is being used in, must be registered. He insisted that practices to the contrary rob the state of the requisite taxes. The GRA boss emphasized that the Authority will work feverishly towards bringing an end to this scheme.

More in this category

Sports

Members mandate investigation in shift of Mexico WC game to USA

Members mandate investigation in shift of Mexico WC game to USA

May 28, 2017

Congress held as GFF deny being served Court Order Sports in Guyana continues to be riddled in controversy and Football is not excluded as the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) held its Congress...
Read More
Xtreme Clean & Maintenance / GT Beer ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Tournament…Sparta Boss sends ominous warning to pretenders

Xtreme Clean & Maintenance / GT Beer ‘Gold...

May 28, 2017

HEINEKEN UEFA Champions League Final Viewing Party set for Giftland Entertainment Strip

HEINEKEN UEFA Champions League Final Viewing...

May 28, 2017

Professional boxing taking the mandatory 8 count on the ropes

Professional boxing taking the mandatory 8 count...

May 28, 2017

GSCL Inc Independence Cup concludes today at Everest

GSCL Inc Independence Cup concludes today at...

May 28, 2017

Cleveland Cavaliers set up Golden State Warriors rematch

Cleveland Cavaliers set up Golden State Warriors...

May 27, 2017

GCUC extends sympathy to Richmond’s family

GCUC extends sympathy to Richmond’s family

May 27, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]