Mocha residents complain about early closure of Police outpost

Residents of Mocha-Arcadia, East Bank Demerara are once again complaining about the closure of the Police Outpost at 22:00hrs every evening.

Kaieteur News has received many complaints from persons living in the area including a security guard who said that she has observed the doors of the outpost being “shut”.

“Imagine the road already dark and the one place you expect to be open and ready to protect you is closed. If something was to happen what should I do? Where should I go? Where do I run? Who do I call for? The woman added.

The woman stressed that instead of police ranks carrying out their mandate they are locking up the station and sleeping.

Another angry resident said, “They should take turns sleeping. If they can’t do that they should at least sleep with the door open. This nonsense needs to stop.”

Shontel, another resident, stated that a few nights ago she and a friend were returning home from the Flag raising ceremony and Jouvert party when they noticed a man following them.

The woman said that the man kept trailing her even after she had followed her friend home.

She said that she took off the gold chain she was wearing around her neck and hastened her footsteps since she suspected that the man was a “thief”.

According to the woman, when she realized that she was close to the station she began to feel a bit safe. She was however left shocked when she saw the doors to the outpost were closed.

“When I see the outpost lock right away I realised that I had to do something. I took out my phone and I called my brother to come up the street and pick me up.”

“I stand up in front the station. It was only when the man saw me entering the station compound he decided to run down the street. That is when I realize was a thief man.”

A few months ago two women encountered similar incidents. Many persons are lamenting that the Police outpost should be in operation for 24 hours.

Some residents are adamant that police ranks close the doors because they are scared of being attacked, and are looking at their safety ahead of the residents’.