MOC takes Foreign Affairs Minister Trophy

The Ministry of Communications won the nine-team Minister of Foreign Affairs Trophy in the Independence Domino Competition which was played on Friday May 26 at the GPSU Hall.
Ministry of Communications chalked up 73 games in the Finals with Ministry of Agriculture NDIA (67 games) and GuyOil (64) finishing second and third respectively.
James Lewis, Sports promotion co-coordinator of the Foreign Ministry organised the Event and along with Trophies and Medals the winning team collected $40,000. The second placed team got $20,000 and a Trophy.
