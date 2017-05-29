Fly Jamaica leaves hundreds stranded in Canada

Dear Editor,

Against my knowledge of the reliability of the true and tested Caribbean Airlines and tempted by non-stop flight, I utilised the services of Fly Jamaica on a one-week return trip to Canada.

A terrible decision! As I am typing this letter, I am stuck in Canada because Fly Jamaica cancelled its flight (OJ 257) to Guyana scheduled for 26th May. Several phone calls to a toll-free number in Georgetown, calls to Fly Jamaica Customer Service Office in Canada, constant on-line checks regarding the status of OJ 257 from Canada to Guyana provided conflicting information as to departure time(s) of the Fly Jamaica flight.

I went to Pearson Airport twice on the advice of the FLY Jamaica Personnel at toll-free 1-855-933-5952. I gave Fly Jamaica personnel my phone number in Canada. As at the time of this letter I have not received any call from Fly Jamaica nor is there any information regarding how Fly Jamaica will get me back to Guyana.

I am in the process of trying to get onto a flight on Caribbean Airlines which may cost me in excess of $1,300US. Editor, this is not the end of my interaction with Fly Jamaica.

Legal action will be my next move. And I hope that other frustrated passengers of Fly Jamaica will join me in representing for just compensation for our inconvenience and loss.

Taajnauth Jadunauth