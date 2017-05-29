Latest update May 29th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Fly Jamaica leaves hundreds stranded in Canada

May 29, 2017 Letters 0

Dear Editor,
Against my knowledge of the reliability of the true and tested Caribbean Airlines and tempted by non-stop flight, I utilised the services of Fly Jamaica on a one-week return trip to Canada.
A terrible decision! As I am typing this letter, I am stuck in Canada because Fly Jamaica cancelled its flight (OJ 257) to Guyana scheduled for 26th May.  Several phone calls to a toll-free number in Georgetown, calls to Fly Jamaica Customer Service Office in Canada, constant on-line checks regarding the status of OJ 257 from Canada to Guyana provided conflicting information as to departure time(s) of the Fly Jamaica flight.
I went to Pearson Airport twice on the advice of the FLY Jamaica Personnel at toll-free 1-855-933-5952. I gave Fly Jamaica personnel my phone number in Canada. As at the time of this letter I have not received any call from Fly Jamaica nor is there any information regarding how Fly Jamaica will get me back to Guyana.
I am in the process of trying to get onto a flight on Caribbean Airlines which may cost me in excess of $1,300US.  Editor, this is not the end of my interaction with Fly Jamaica.
Legal action will be my next move. And I hope that other frustrated passengers of Fly Jamaica will join me in representing for just compensation for our inconvenience and loss.
Taajnauth Jadunauth

More in this category

Sports

Members mandate investigation in shift of Mexico WC game to USA

Members mandate investigation in shift of Mexico WC game to USA

May 28, 2017

Congress held as GFF deny being served Court Order Sports in Guyana continues to be riddled in controversy and Football is not excluded as the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) held its Congress...
Read More
Xtreme Clean & Maintenance / GT Beer ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Tournament…Sparta Boss sends ominous warning to pretenders

Xtreme Clean & Maintenance / GT Beer ‘Gold...

May 28, 2017

HEINEKEN UEFA Champions League Final Viewing Party set for Giftland Entertainment Strip

HEINEKEN UEFA Champions League Final Viewing...

May 28, 2017

Professional boxing taking the mandatory 8 count on the ropes

Professional boxing taking the mandatory 8 count...

May 28, 2017

GSCL Inc Independence Cup concludes today at Everest

GSCL Inc Independence Cup concludes today at...

May 28, 2017

Cleveland Cavaliers set up Golden State Warriors rematch

Cleveland Cavaliers set up Golden State Warriors...

May 27, 2017

GCUC extends sympathy to Richmond’s family

GCUC extends sympathy to Richmond’s family

May 27, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]