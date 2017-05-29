Fly Jamaica leaves hundreds stranded in Canada

Latest update May 29th, 2017 12:55 AM
Dear Editor,
Against my knowledge of the reliability of the true and tested Caribbean Airlines and tempted by non-stop flight, I utilised the services of Fly Jamaica on a one-week return trip to Canada.
A terrible decision! As I am typing this letter, I am stuck in Canada because Fly Jamaica cancelled its flight (OJ 257) to Guyana scheduled for 26th May. Several phone calls to a toll-free number in Georgetown, calls to Fly Jamaica Customer Service Office in Canada, constant on-line checks regarding the status of OJ 257 from Canada to Guyana provided conflicting information as to departure time(s) of the Fly Jamaica flight.
I went to Pearson Airport twice on the advice of the FLY Jamaica Personnel at toll-free 1-855-933-5952. I gave Fly Jamaica personnel my phone number in Canada. As at the time of this letter I have not received any call from Fly Jamaica nor is there any information regarding how Fly Jamaica will get me back to Guyana.
I am in the process of trying to get onto a flight on Caribbean Airlines which may cost me in excess of $1,300US. Editor, this is not the end of my interaction with Fly Jamaica.
Legal action will be my next move. And I hope that other frustrated passengers of Fly Jamaica will join me in representing for just compensation for our inconvenience and loss.
Taajnauth Jadunauth
May 28, 2017Congress held as GFF deny being served Court Order Sports in Guyana continues to be riddled in controversy and Football is not excluded as the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) held its Congress...
May 28, 2017
May 28, 2017
May 28, 2017
May 28, 2017
May 27, 2017
May 27, 2017
Nigel McKenzie, the Deputy Editor of this newspaper, suggested that it would look like I am out to get the UG Vice Chancellor... more
If we accept the premise that the Cummingsburg Accord favored the AFC more than it did the APNU, then the test of whether... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Citizenship by Investment Programmes (CIPs) in the Caribbean have been the subject of much Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]